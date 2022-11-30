Area hospitals to honor loved ones during holiday season: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals will honor and memorialize loved ones during the annual Love Lights tree lighting ceremony in December.
The 35th annual ceremony at St. Joseph’s will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the hospital’s main entrance, 2661 Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.
Sacred Heart’s 37th annual ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the hospital’s main entrance, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Love Lights is a special way to honor loved ones who may be receiving care at the hospitals, or who are wished continued good health and happiness, or those who have have passed and are dearly missed, the hospitals stated.
Community members who purchase a Love Light will see those lights glow from the trees outside the front entrances of each hospital through the holiday season.
The purchase of each $10 light helps the hospitals continue providing health, healing and hope to all they serve, the hospitals stated. The donations will also support the hospital Volunteer Partners’ on-going efforts to improve the lives of patients and community members through scholarships and school and community efforts.
Each colored light honors a special soul:
- White: deceased adult
- Blue: deceased child
- Red/Greed: Living relative or friend
- Gold: Living or deceased veteran or active military member
- Purple: Living or deceased pet
To purchase a Love Light, or for more information, call Brandy Sikora, volunteer services manager, at 715-717-7439. Purchases may also be made online at hshs.org/SacredHeart/Events/Community-Events/Love-Lights or hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Events/Community/Love-Lights.
Mayo recognized for accreditation in clinical ultrasound: Mayo Clinic Health System emergency departments in Eau Claire, Bloomer, Barron, Osseo and Menomonie have been recognized by the American College of Emergency Physicians for submitting top applications in the nation for accreditation in clinical ultrasound, the hospitals announced.
The emergency departments were notified they had earned accreditation in May. The award for top application in the nation was presented at the ACEP Scientific Assembly at the ACEP Ultrasound Section Meeting in San Francisco, Calif., in October highlighting Excellence in Director Responsibilities and Supervision.
“Our goal was to have a program that reached the highest quality and received national accreditation, which is quite an achievement in itself,” stated Robert Tillotson, ultrasound director for Emergency Medicine for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in a Mayo news release.
“To also receive the top award in the nation among accredited programs is a real honor. This recognition is a testament to the extensive training our emergency medicine physicians have received and the quality assurance measures they employ for the benefit of our patients.”
While many emergency physicians perform ultrasound, accreditation by the Clinical Ultrasound Accreditation Program is given to programs that meet the high standards established by the American College of Emergency Physicians and meet the standards developed by the organization’s Clinical Ultrasound Accreditation Program, Mayo stated.
These facilities provide point-of-care ultrasound in the emergency department to help physicians provide excellent patient care. According to Mayo, emergency medicine physicians can use ultrasound to safely guide them during complicated procedures and expedite diagnoses of life-threatening conditions, such as abdominal aneurysms, ectopic pregnancies and internal bleeding. These diagnoses can be made in minutes, ultimately resulting in faster treatment.
To achieve this accreditation, the emergency medicine physicians at these locations had to provide extensive documentation of their training and quality assurance measures, Mayo stated. Then a national board of experts in emergency ultrasound reviewed this documentation.
Ultrasound testing has become an integral part of emergency care. When performed by properly trained emergency medicine physicians, it can provide essential information. For example, Mayo explained, when used with patients after a car accident, it can quickly determine that the patient is bleeding internally and alert for the need for emergency surgery. It also can help find veins in patients when starting an IV is difficult.
From staff reports