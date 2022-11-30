Area hospitals to honor loved ones during holiday season: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals will honor and memorialize loved ones during the annual Love Lights tree lighting ceremony in December.

The 35th annual ceremony at St. Joseph’s will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the hospital’s main entrance, 2661 Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.

Recommended for you