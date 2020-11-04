Aging and Disability Resource Center temporarily closes lobby to public: Beginning Nov. 2, the ADRC’s lobby will be temporarily closed to the public. The ADRC is located at 721 Oxford Ave., #1130, Eau Claire. Staff are still available over the phone and email. To reach the ADRC, call 715-839-4735 or email adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us. Meals on Wheels is still delivering; call 715-839-4886. Meals can be delivered by a volunteer. Adaptive equipment can still be loaned out or taken back by appointment. Call to get scheduled.
Medicare seminar planned for Tuesday: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Call Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering free, virtual memory screenings: As part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging people nationwide to get a free, virtual memory screening. AFA is offering free screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Memory screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time in either English or Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements. A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis. Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential.
New orthopedic surgeon at Prevea Health: Dr. P. Matt Kamien, an orthopedic surgeon, is now caring for patients at Prevea locations in Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Rice Lake and Altoona. Kamien specializes in comprehensive orthopedic evaluation and care for adults and children; arthritis; acute and chronic muscle, bone and joint injury; sports and athletic injuries; orthopedic surgery; and more. Kamien earned his medical degree at The Chicago Medical School, completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Mayo Clinic, and completed fellowships in adult reconstruction surgery at NorthShore University Health System and orthopedic sports medicine and arthroscopy at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.
New sports medicine and family medicine physician at Prevea Health: Dr. Berkin Ulgen, a board-certified sports medicine and family medicine physician, is now serving the Altoona and Chippewa Falls areas. Ulgen specializes in routine care for adults and children; preventative medicine; medication management; management of acute and chronic medical conditions; sports medicine care for adults and children; and more. Ulgen earned his medical degree at Wayne State University School of Medicine, completed residency programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin and All Saints Family Medicine Residency. He also completed a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
