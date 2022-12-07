Marshfield named top hospital for maternity care: U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy), the hospital announced Tuesday.
According to Marshfield, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care, the hospital explained. The Eau Claire Marshfield earned a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care as measured by factors such as newborn complication rates.
“The high standards upheld by our caregivers and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” said Bill Priest, Marshfield Medial Center-Eau Claire’s president, in the hospital news release. “This award validates our team’s continued commitment to serve in alignment with our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, affordable and compassionate health care.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean rates, among other measures, the hospital stated.
“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, in the news release. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”
Mayo physicians receive teaching awards: Dr. Jason Beckermann, a general surgeon, and Dr. Ann Hudson, a hospitalist, both of Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, have been named outstanding medical student teachers by the Medical College of Wisconsin, Mayo announced Friday.
According to the hospital, the award recognizes individuals who, through their teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 academic year, advanced student learning and provided added value to the medical school curriculum.
“We are proud to see our providers recognized for sharing their expertise and helping to prepare the next generation of medical professionals,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in the Mayo news release. “Their dedication and commitment to excellence will continue to provide benefits to patients for many years to come.”
Beckermann and Hudson received pins in November recognizing the achievement.
Prevea offers advice for easing holiday stress: Prevea Health acknowledged on Thursday that December is known as the season of hustle and bustle as many people celebrate various holidays and prepare for a new year.
Prevea Behavioral Care Therapist Jeni Gronemus says the holidays can lead to many feelings, including excitement, hope, loneliness, stress and others, the health care provider stated.
“For some it’s a time to host parties and enjoy winter activities, while others may be mourning the loss of a loved one or are unable to gather with family this year,” Gronemus said in a Prevea news release.
To make the month a little less overwhelming, Gronemus offered six self-care tips for getting through the holiday season:
- Find reasons to smile and laugh. Watch your favorite comedy or let yourself reflect on a happy family memory. Laughter will almost always lift your spirits.
- Make a new music playlist. Music can spark energy and creativity, so listen to something new or that you haven’t listened to in a long time that sends you on a fun walk down memory lane.
- Begin a gratitude journal. Writing down your feelings, thoughts, accomplishments, ideas and more can help you stay mindful of the good things and impact your mood in a positive way. Include things you are grateful for as well as things you will improve upon.
- Make a new holiday recipe. Trying a new recipe will challenge you and keep your mind focused on the task at hand rather than all the other things on the seemingly never-ending to-do list.
- Say “yes” to saying “no.” You don’t have to say yes to everything, especially if it’s something that adds stress to your life. It’s okay to sit out sometimes and enjoy from the sidelines; prioritize what matters most to you.
- Be realistic. The holidays do not have to be perfect or just like last year. Families grow and change, so embrace new traditions or be open to creating new ones. Also, remember the holidays can be celebrated any day that brings family together — not just on a specific date.
Gronemus added that it’s a good idea to recognize things around you that may trigger stress, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can prepare to handle situations when they come up. She says a little planning and positive thinking may make your holiday experience more joyful rather than stressful, Prevea stated.
From staff reports