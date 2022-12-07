Marshfield named top hospital for maternity care: U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy), the hospital announced Tuesday.

According to Marshfield, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.