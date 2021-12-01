Augusta Library to host free workshop on preventing diabetes: The Augusta Memorial Public Library will host a free virtual workshop, “Let’s Talk About Preventing Diabetes,” on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. live at www.youtube.com/user/AMPLWI. The workshop can also be viewed later on demand. If people do not have the ability to watch the program online, they can call the library at 715-286-2070 to make arrangements to view the program on a computer at the library.
The free, community-based workshop will discuss type 2 diabetes, including ways to prevent diabetes and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is supported by Security Health Plan and presented by Cassie McLain, North Central Regional Community Coordinator with Wisconsin Literacy.
For more information visit augustalibrary.org, contact the library at 715-286-2070 or via email at aulib@augustalibrary.org, or visit the library at 113 North Stone St., Augusta.
HSHS hospitals offer tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Carbon monoxide is produced when you burn fuel in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, gas ranges, furnaces and fireplaces, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals said in a news release Tuesday. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it; in some cases, fatal levels of CO can be produced in minutes.
The hospitals’ trauma coordinator, Regi Geissler, said that as the weather becomes colder people are turning up their heating systems and need to use caution: “Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning. It’s important to know the symptoms so you can recognize them because you can’t easily identify CO like you can with smoke from a fire or the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas so it gives off the smell of rotten eggs.”
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a headache, dizziness, upset stomach and vomiting, confusion, weakness and loss of consciousness.
The hospitals recommended annual checks of heating systems, water heaters and gas or coal-burning appliances; installing battery-operated CO detectors; never using a generator inside your home, basement or garage; never using a portable gas camp stove indoors; having chimneys cleaned by a professional; never using a gas oven to heat your home; and never letting a car run idle in a garage.
Mayo Clinic Health System ranked high in patient care: Mayo Clinic Health System received high rankings for quality patient care in the Bernard A. Birnbaum, M.D. Quality and Affordability Study by Vizient, a health care performance improvement company, Mayo announced.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was ranked number 15 among 121 complex care medical centers, Mayo said in a news release.
The rankings are based on a quality and accountability study structured with six areas of care: safety, timeliness, effectiveness, efficiency, equity and patient-centeredness.
From staff reports