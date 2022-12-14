Area hospitals remind community to walk carefully during winter season: With more snow and ice expected in the months to come, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to ensure area residents stay safe when walking on snow and ice.

Slips and falls can cause serious harm as conditions of roads, parking lots and sidewalks worsen in winter weather, the hospitals stated. They can cause injuries ranging from minor bruises, cuts and abrasions to more serious fractures, spinal cord damage and concussions.

