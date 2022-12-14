Area hospitals remind community to walk carefully during winter season: With more snow and ice expected in the months to come, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to ensure area residents stay safe when walking on snow and ice.
Slips and falls can cause serious harm as conditions of roads, parking lots and sidewalks worsen in winter weather, the hospitals stated. They can cause injuries ranging from minor bruises, cuts and abrasions to more serious fractures, spinal cord damage and concussions.
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls.
“Slipping and falling on ice or snow may seem minor but can really cause serious injury,” said Regi Geissler, registered nurse and assistant manager for Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ emergency rooms, in a news release. “Whenever someone is outside where sidewalks or driveways may be slippery, we urge everyone to walk like a penguin.”
To walk like a penguin:
- Bend slightly at the waist and walk flat footed
- Keep your center of gravity over your feet
- Point your feet slightly outward
- Shuffle your feet and take short steps
Here are additional tips to be mindful of over the next few months to avoid slips and falls:
- Beware of wet, dark areas on the pavement. There may be thin, hardly visible layers of ice (black ice) on these spots as a result of dew or water vapor freezing. It is best to treat all of these areas as slippery in cold temperatures.
- Walk slowly. Use handrails when walking up or down steps. Choose well-walked paths and avoid taking shortcuts since these areas may not be accessible for snow or ice removal.
- Keep your hands free and extend your arms while walking. Avoid carrying too much or placing your hands in your pockets. This will keep your center of gravity from decreasing and help to maintain balance.
If you do take a fall and need emergency care, call 911 or visit your nearest emergency room immediately. The emergency departments at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Co. Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, are well-prepared to deliver high-quality emergency medical care 24/7, the hospitals stated.
Mayo offers tips for spotting unsafe toys: During the holidays, the hunt is on for the perfect gift for the special young people in your life. Toys are an excellent way for children to learn and become good problem solvers. But not all toys and games are created equal when it comes to safety. In 2020, it’s estimated that 200,000 toy-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.
“The first step when evaluating toy safety is to read the label to make sure the toy is made for your child’s age group,” Dr. Paul Horvath, an emergency medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Menomonie, said in a news release. “Keep toys meant for older children out of reach of babies, toddlers and preschoolers.”
These tips can help you choose safe toys and games — and check out those your children receive:
1. Examine how the toy is made.
- Giving a toy or game a closer look can help avoid injuries.
- Watch out for toys small enough for kids to inhale or put in noses, mouths or ears. This includes deflated balloons, marbles, beads and stuffed animal eyes.
- No string or cord on the toy should be long enough to form a noose, twist around a finger or toe, or choke or strangle a baby or toddler.
- Avoid toys with sharp edges, that use straight pins or staples, or have slots, hinges or holes that can pinch fingers.
- All moving parts should be securely attached.
- Stuffed toys should be made with sturdy material and thread, and not filled with small, loose pellets.
2. Keep an eye out for hidden toxins.
Some children’s jewelry can contain toxic levels of cadmium and lead. If swallowed, they can cause serious health problems, including delayed brain development, kidney and bone damage, and cancer. Children under 6 are most vulnerable because they may put toys in their mouths. Laws in some states regulate toxic chemical use in toys sold in stores. But what about when you’re online shopping? Be sure to:
- Research the product and read labels, tags and product information carefully. Jewelry made in the U.S. generally is safer, so avoid jewelry you don’t know where it was sourced from. Look for toxic-free certification.
- Don’t buy jewelry for children under 6 unless it’s labeled for their age group. For older kids, only choose jewelry tested as safe for children.
- Watch that children don’t put jewelry in their mouths. Toxic exposure can come from biting, chewing or sucking on a piece of jewelry, or even worse, swallowing it.
3. Beware of button batteries.
Button batteries and magnets are particularly dangerous. If swallowed, button batteries can lead to severe internal burns. If more than one magnet is ingested, they can attach inside a child’s body, causing serious injury.
4. Include safety gear.
Riding toys are fun and memorable gifts. Check that they’re well-made and well-balanced to avoid rollovers. When purchasing bikes, scooters, skateboards and other riding toys that require balance, always buy safety gear, ensure it fits well and make sure the child uses it every time.
5. Store toys safely.
“Store toys for a young child in a box, container or paper bag,” Horvath said. “Plastic bags are a suffocation risk and should be thrown away after the package is opened. Toy chests should have a safety lid instead of a heavy, free-falling lid, so they can’t injure or trap a child.”
6. Take caution with candles.
While glowing candles make any environment feel cozier, remember to keep burning candles away from anything that could burn, such as curtains, bedding or books. Also, always extinguish a candle before going to bed or leaving the house. Never leave children or pets alone with a burning candle.
From staff reports