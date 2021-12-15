New ophthalmologist in Chippewa Falls: Ophthalmologist Dr. John Moffitt has joined the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, Chippewa Falls SC. Moffitt is a board-certified ophthalmologist, a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and practices comprehensive ophthalmology, including the diagnosis and management of cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and retinal diseases. Moffitt will see patients at the Chippewa Falls office and perform surgery in Chippewa Falls and in Ladysmith.
Moffitt completed a medical doctorate at the Uniformed Services University of Health Science in Bethesda, Md., and an ophthalmology residency at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center also in Bethesda.
Marshfield Clinic Health System scheduling teen COVID-19 boosters: Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling patients age 16 and 17 for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering booster doses for those ages after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the boosters last week.
At the moment, people should visit marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine to schedule their own appointment online using My Marshfield Clinic, or by completing the appointment request form. If they complete the appointment request form, Marshfield Clinic will then call them to schedule an appointment.
If people do not have access to the internet, they should call 877-998-0880. Wait times are expected to be 30 minutes or more due to the current COVID-19 surge.
The COVID-19 vaccines, which have undergone intensive safety monitoring, continue to be the best way to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and its variants, the clinic said.
Mayo Clinic Health System announces Season of Gratitude Funding Awards: The Northwest Wisconsin Region of Mayo Clinic Health System will award $50,000 to support programs focused on housing and homelessness, Mayo Clinic announced in a news release. The funding is part of a total of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.
Six organizations are receiving a Season of Gratitude Award in northwest Wisconsin. Last month Mayo Clinic staff cast their ballots, determining how these dollars should be spent in their communities.
Organizations receiving funds include:
- Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter: $10,000
- Eau Claire Area School District Homeless Program: $5,000
- Family Promise Beacon House: $5,000
- L.E. Phillips CDC Chippewa County Outreach Office 100 Nights of Shelter: $10,000
- Stepping Stones of Dunn County Shelter Program: $10,000
- Western Dairyland Community Action Agency Homeless Shelters: $10,000
Hospitals offer tips to prevent slips and falls during winter: Slips and falls can cause serious harm as conditions of roads, parking lots and sidewalks worsen in winter weather, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals said in a news release. Falls can cause injuries ranging from minor bruises, cuts and abrasions to more serious fractures, spinal cord damage and concussions.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls, they said.
The hospitals’ tips include:
- Beware of wet, dark areas on the pavement. There may be thin, hardly visible layers of ice (black ice) on these spots as a result of dew or water vapor freezing.
- Walk slowly and take short strides. Use handrails when walking up or down steps. Choose well-walked paths and avoid taking shortcuts, since these areas may not be accessible for snow or ice removal.
- Keep your hands free and extend your arms while walking. Avoid carrying too much or placing your hands in your pockets. This will keep your center of gravity from decreasing and help to maintain balance.
Red Cross says donors needed during blood shortage: The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels, the organization said in a press release.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Other upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 15 to Jan. 7 are:
Rice Lake
- : 1/6/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E. Eau Claire
Mondovi
- : 12/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church Mondovi, 221 West Main St.
Bloomer
- : 12/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.
Cadott
- : 1/7/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
New Auburn
- : 1/5/2022: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., New Auburn High School, 704 East Street
Boyceville
- : 1/4/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive
Elk Mound
- : 12/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
- : 12/20/2021: 2 p.m. — 8 p.m., Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St W
Altoona
- : 12/22/2021: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Eau Claire:
- 12/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St.
Pepin
- : 1/6/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Pepin Sportsman’s Club, RR 2 Box 197 Sandridge Rd.
Ladysmith
- : 1/5/2022: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,
Osseo
- : 1/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire’s trauma center status reverified: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has been reverified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, a committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons, Mayo Clinic announced in a news release.
To maintain verification, a review is required every three years.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire became a Level II Trauma Center in February 1998. It was the first recognized Level II Trauma Center in the state, and is the only one in northwest Wisconsin, the clinic said. Statewide, only 13 Level I or Level II Trauma Centers are verified by the American College of Surgeons.
At a Level II Trauma Center, a surgeon must see major trauma patients within 15 minutes of arrival, and an operating room must immediately be available.
From staff reports