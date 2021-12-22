HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s maternity-breast milk depot program celebrates year anniversary: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is celebrating a one-year anniversary of the Maternity onto Motherhood (MOM) program, as well as the operation of western Wisconsin’s first breast milk depot and dispensary, the hospital announced.
In its first year the MOM program assisted nearly 60% of families who delivered a baby at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. The program helps families navigate the physical, emotional and lifestyle changes that come with parenthood; the care team and baby’s family plan prenatal care coordination, delivery planning, proper car seat installation, lactation consultation, scheduling appointments, finding community resources and listening to those who want to talk through family-related topics, the hospital said.
December also marks one year since the breast milk depot and dispensary opened at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, which is the only hospital in western Wisconsin to provide both services in one location.
In partnership with the Illinois-based Mother’s Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, the program has provided 500 gallons of donated, pasteurized milk to babies in the Chippewa Valley area over the past year, the hospital said. The program also serves as a site for women to donate breast milk, and a site for the public to purchase pasteurized donor breast milk.
Mayo Clinic Health System reaches milestone for monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment: Mayo Clinic has infused its 10,000th patient with monoclonal antibodies, a therapy for COVID-19 patients that can prevent severe disease and death.
To date, 20,000 infusions have been performed across all Mayo Clinic locations including Arizona and Florida, the clinic said in an announcement.
“We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes,” said Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “This is especially relevant, as Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, we have seen increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 needing care, and that number is expected to remain elevated.”
Monoclonal antibodies are drugs that consist of one neutralizing antibody copied in a lab that helps to decrease the amount of virus circulating in the body. Patients as young as 12 who meet criteria and are considered high-risk for developing severe disease are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody therapy. The therapy is administered by IV, which can be done on an outpatient basis, Mayo Clinic said.
Mayo Clinic researchers have found, based on real-world data, that the treatment helps patients avoid hospitalization when it’s administered early, the health system said; additional Mayo Clinic research found an up to 70% reduction in hospitalization.
Monoclonal antibody infusions are available at Mayo Clinic locations in Minnesota and in Eau Claire, Barron and La Crosse, among other locations.
Hospitals urge healthy food swaps during the holidays to cut calories, weight gain: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals encouraged the public to enjoy their holiday meal while swapping in some healthy choices.
“If there are certain foods you can’t imagine missing, the key is remembering portion control – try just having a small sampling rather than filling your plate,” said the hospitals’ clinical dietitian Heather Krieger.
HSHS hospitals recommend several healthy food swaps:
- Swap sweetened sweet potatoes with roasted sweet potatoes.
- Swap dark meat turkey for white meat. Dark meat on a turkey (legs and thighs) has about twice the fat of breast and wings (white meat) and about 40% more calories, the hospitals said.
- Swap dips made with sour cream and mayo with dips made from low-fat yogurt.
- Swap traditional gravy with herbs and spices.
- Swap the green bean casserole with fresh green beans.
- Swap ham for roasted pork loin.
- Swap pecan pie with pumpkin pie.
From staff reports