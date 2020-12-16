New oncologist at Prevea Health in Eau Claire: Dr. Mihailo Lalich, a board-certified and fellowship-trained oncologist, is now caring for patients at the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Lalich specializes in cancer care and blood disorder treatments. He graduated medical school and completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and completed a fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. He is certified by the American Board of internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.
Aaron Rodgers recent guest on Prevea Health podcast: The newest episode of Prevea Health’s podcast, Plug in to Health, features Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and Prevea Health CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined host Angela Deja to discuss life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodger’s words of encouragement and how Rodgers works on both physical and mental health. The podcast can be accessed for free on major podcasting platforms and at www.prevea.com/podcast.
Xcel Energy donates to program to keep customers warm this winter: Xcel Energy has donated $50,000 to the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cold Fund, a nonprofit public/private partnership that gives energy help to Wisconsin customers, Xcel said in a press release. The funds from the nonprofit are distributed to local county and community action energy assistance agencies.
From staff reports