Mayo Clinic hospitals recognized for surgical outcomes: The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized the Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire Hospital, as well as Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, Minn. and Jacksonville, Fla. for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care. The recognition is related to a broad range of surgical outcomes, including mortality, unplanned intubation, ventilator greater than 48 hours, renal failure, cardiac incidents, respiratory (pneumonia), surgical site infections and urinary tract infections. The hospitals, including the Eau Claire hospital, achieved the distinction based on outstanding composite quality scores in these eight areas.
‘Triple P’ parenting program offered in Eau Claire County: The Family Resource Center will offer the ‘Triple P’ Positive Parenting Program for parents and caretakers of children aged 0 to 12 across Eau Claire County. With funding through 2022 from the Wisconsin Board for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, 20 staff from eight partnering agencies and the FRC have been trained to offer Triple P programs to families, according to a news release. Caroline Wee from the YMCA of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently offered a Triple P seminar, “Raising Confident Competent Children,” via Zoom through the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Other seminars offered virtually through the library or the FRC include “The Power of Positive Parenting” and “Raising Resilient Children.” Parents may also receive four free one-on-one coaching sessions on any of 44 different topics, including whining, separation anxiety, cleaning up, homework or hurting others. Parents can also sign up for Triple P Discussion Groups on bedtime struggles, fighting/ aggression, shopping hassles, or disobedience—to learn effective prevention and management strategies in a group with other parents. One study found that parents who attended a single 2-hour Discussion Group on disobedience saw a 40% improvement in their children’s behavior which persisted even after 9 months. For information on available Triple P offerings, visit frcec.org or call 715-833-1735.
Wellness and exercise nonprofit holds virtual fundraiser: Eau Claire-based wellness nonprofit BaredFeet is celebrating three years with a Zoom event. The purpose of the event, outside of raising funds, is to get people together and moving in healthy ways, according to a news release. The event will include music from DJ Brandon Maxon, a brief presentation on programs and testimonies and door prizes on arts and wellness. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://py.pl/2Ck5k3. Funds raised will go towards 2021 programs, like free children’s yoga, youth art programs and adult wellness classes.
HSHS hospitals’ board member receives 2020 Trustee Award from Wisconsin Hospital Association: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals board member Jeff Halloin has received the 2020 Trustee Award from the WHA, the hospitals announced in a press release. The Trustee Award has been in existence for more than 60 years and recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their hospital and community. Halloin has served as a voluntary board member for HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for 12 years with an additional five years on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital board of directors. He currently serves as chair of the boards of directors for both HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, a role he has held since 2018. He also leads the Board Executive Committee and the Governance Committee for each hospital.
