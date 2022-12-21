HSHS offers tops for healthy holiday eating: Often healthy eating habits go by the wayside during the holidays, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals stated, but HSHS dietitians say it is possible to enjoy holiday meals while also making healthy choices.

“If there are certain foods you can’t imagine missing, the key is remembering portion control — try just having a small sampling rather than filling your plate,” said Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s clinical dietitian, Heather Krieger. “It’s also a good idea to make some ‘healthy swaps’ which can mean the difference between maintaining your weight and gaining a few pounds.”

