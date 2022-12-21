HSHS offers tops for healthy holiday eating: Often healthy eating habits go by the wayside during the holidays, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals stated, but HSHS dietitians say it is possible to enjoy holiday meals while also making healthy choices.
“If there are certain foods you can’t imagine missing, the key is remembering portion control — try just having a small sampling rather than filling your plate,” said Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s clinical dietitian, Heather Krieger. “It’s also a good idea to make some ‘healthy swaps’ which can mean the difference between maintaining your weight and gaining a few pounds.”
HSHS hospitals recommend the following healthy food swaps that will allow for indulgence while avoiding high fat and high calorie foods:
- Swap ham for roasted pork loin. A 3-ounce serving of traditional pre-made ham contains nearly 1,300 milligrams of sodium, which is more than half of the recommended daily allowance. The same size serving of a roasted, whole-cut pork loin is fewer than 60 milligrams of sodium. Avoid processed pork loin products.
- Swap dark meat turkey for white meat. The dark meat on a turkey (legs and thighs) has about twice the fat of breast and wings (white meat) and about 40% more calories. Avoid eating the skin to reduce fat and choose proper portions of meat.
- Swap sweetened sweet potatoes with roasted sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet without adding extra sugar and extra calories to them. Roasting them brushed with a little canola or olive oil brings out their natural sweetness.
- Swap traditional gravy with herbs and spices. You can cut a lot of fat by skipping the gravy and flavoring your foods with fresh and herbs and spices instead.
- Swap dips made with sour cream and mayo with dips made from low-fat yogurt. When making dip, replace the sour cream or mayo in the recipe with low-fat or nonfat plain Greek yogurt. As a comparison, an ounce of sour cream has about 60 calories, while an ounce of nonfat plain Greek yogurt has only 15 to 20 calories.
- Swap the green bean casserole with fresh green beans. Try steaming fresh green beans and sprinkling them with slivered almonds to save on calories. Build a balanced plate by filling half the plate with vegetables and eating your vegetables first to fill up on these lower calorie foods so you’ll be less likely to eat the higher calorie ones.
- Swap pecan pie with pumpkin pie. Even with a dollop of whipped cream on your pumpkin pie, you’ll cut calories and sugar by at least a third by choosing pumpkin pie (300 calories per slice) over pecan pie (500 calories per slice). If you want to save even more calories, make a pumpkin whip (butterscotch pudding packet, low fat milk and canned pumpkin).
Besides these healthy swaps, the hospitals also say it’s helpful to:
- Eat a light, healthy breakfast so you don’t starve yourself before your holiday dinner and then overindulge.
- Drink plenty of water before the meal to keep your stomach full and after the meal to promote healthy digestion.
- Build physical activity into your holiday to help boost your metabolism.
Seven tips for staying sober, preventing relapse during holidays: Holiday cheer may not be what everyone feels during the Christmas and New Year celebrations; for those struggling with alcohol or drug use, it can be a difficult time filled with loneliness, self-doubt and depression, a St. Joseph’s news release stated on Tuesday.
Dave Peterson, an alcohol and drug abuse registered nurse and counselor at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, says it’s imperative for those in recovery to have a sense of belonging, especially during the holidays.
“Feeling needed and accepted will help those with substance use disorders keep moving in a positive direction,” Peterson said.
He recommends those in recovery attend extra 12 step meetings during the holiday season, and seek out local programs that provide dinners, dances, game nights and more to make the season less overwhelming.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls is a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network. Together, the organizations are providing tips to help those in need avoid a relapse or uncomfortable situation at holiday gatherings.
- Plan ahead: Practice politely declining an alcoholic drink, limit your time if the situation becomes stressful, schedule a time to talk with your sponsor before or after the party and have an exit plan if you need to leave early.
- Be mindful: Bring your own non-alcoholic drink or grab something as soon as you get to the gathering to deter others from offering you drinks, and be ready with a short answer you feel comfortable sharing if someone asks about your sobriety or why you are not having an alcoholic drink.
- Know your triggers: If you know a certain person will ask questions or talk about your sobriety more than you are comfortable with, avoid them. Remember, attending an event is enough. You don’t have to stay long or partake in drinking to please the crowd. Say no if you are uncomfortable. It’s OK to decline an invitation, and staying sober and protecting your recovery must come first.
- Be of service: Stay busy during the holidays by volunteering, welcoming a new member of your support group, spending time with an elderly loved one — these tasks will keep your focus off any thoughts of relapse. If you attend a social gathering, offer to help in the kitchen, set the table or another task to keep your mind and body busy.
- Remember, the holidays do not need to be perfect or just like last year: Rarely do holiday events look like the scene from a movie. Families grow and change, so don’t let your expectations be your downfall. Talk with a sober friend or sponsor about the emotions and expectations you have surrounding the holidays. Often, talking through your feelings and concerns will help relieve anxiety. Embrace new traditions and keep in mind that recovery is a one-day-at-a-time endeavor, no matter the season.
- Practice self care: The better you feel physically and mentally, the more enjoyable the holiday season will feel. Eat well, exercise and take time to reflect on thankfulness for your sobriety, whether it’s a day or a decade. Find quiet time each day for relaxation and to give your mind a break during the busy holiday season.
- Forgive yourself: If you didn’t know the punch contained alcohol, and you accidentally had a sip, don’t panic. It doesn’t mean you’ve relapsed or need to start sobriety at day one. Call your sponsor in a timely manner and talk through the situation. If recovery hasn’t been successful in the past, don’t give up. The holidays can be a perfect time to recommit to yourself and your addiction treatment.
Peterson says wherever you celebrate the holidays, recovery support groups are available; mobile apps can make it easy to find one near you.
If you need support for alcohol or drug misuse, please call the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center at (715) 723-5585. You can also find emergency support by calling the crisis hotline at 2-1-1 which will connect you with local resources and services.
