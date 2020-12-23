Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, 1 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia, peers are available who understand what you are going through and can offer support, information, and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss and have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the event. People can register at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338- 4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Chippewa Valley Memory Café to hold 2021 Virtual Time Travelers series: Second Tuesday of the month, 10 to 11:30 a.m. In January, homesteaders will go “off-grid” with a visit to an 1860s log home, where they’ll explore life before indoor plumbing, air conditioning or the internet. Take a virtual guided tour to find out how wool was spun to make clothes and an antique wringer machine was used for washing them. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839- 4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Isolation, Caregiving and Mental Health presentation slated for January: Presented by Ted Bowman and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Wisconsin Department of Health Services, this free session will be held Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. In this session participants will gain perspectives and tools for coping well, even in tough times. Realistic options for mental health for all involved will be named and discussed. People can register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/yazavvnt. With questions, people should contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Men’s support group to be held in Eau Claire: This group includes connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. It is facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. The group meets every first and third Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m., either virtually or at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire. For more information, contact Bob Vogler at 414-378-2114 or beevee6610@gmail.com.
Middle- to late-stage dementia caregiver support group: If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. The sessions are facilitated by family caregivers, and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. They are held on the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For information, contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtually.
From staff reports