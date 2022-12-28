HSHS hospitals offer tips for winter health and safety:
December has marked the beginning of a frigid winter in the Chippewa Valley. The cold winter months can pose a risk to our physical health – including our immune system, heart, balance, skin, body temperature and more.
“The cold weather constricts your blood vessels and if you already suffer from certain conditions this could make that condition worse,” stated Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ trauma coordinator, in a news release. “Your immune system, heart, skin and potentially your musculoskeletal system are all at risk as we approach the winter months.”
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s offer the following information and guidance to help protect and maintain your health this time of year:
Immune system:
- During winter months, people spend more time inside and in close contact with each other, such as in stores and restaurants. This means flu, colds, and other respiratory illnesses are more easily spread. Stay up to date on your vaccinations, including flu and COVID-19; wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer; stay home if you’re sick; cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not your hands.
Heart:
- Cold weather acts as a vasoconstrictor, which means it narrows blood vessels; this raises the risk of heart attack. Dress warmly outside with a hat, gloves and a warm coat. If you already suffer from heart issues, limit strenuous activity outdoors that may stress your heart, such as shoveling snow.
Balance:
- Icy sidewalks can make falling easier, putting you at risk for fractures. Avoid slippery surfaces if possible. Wear shoes or boots with heavily textured soles that can grip surfaces. Use handrails, even if you feel you don’t need one. You can even “walk like a penguin” by bending slightly forward and walking flat-footed with your center of gravity directly over your feet as much as possible.
Skin: Dry, winter air can deplete moisture from your skin.
- Use a moisturizer with an oil base to block evaporation. Shower in lukewarm — not hot — water. Use a humidifier to replenish moisture to the skin’s top layer.
Body temperature:
- Older adults are at risk for hypothermia, in which the body’s internal temperature falls too low. Even prolonged exposure to mild cold can cause it. Bundle up if you’re going outside and be aware of signs that your body isn’t handling the cold well, such as stiffness in the neck, arms and legs. Call 911 if you suspect you or someone you know is suffering from hypothermia.
ADRC to offer chronic pain workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will offer a six-week virtual workshop for adults living with chronic pain.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain is designed to give you the tools and strategies need to help manage pain that is keeping you from doing everyday activities.
Topics include, short-term goal setting, relaxation, getting quality sleep, better emotional health, medication usage and evaluating treatment options, balancing activity and rest, creating a pain profile, fatigue management, communication skills with friends, family and your medical team.
This program does not replace existing treatments, but serves to complement your current medical treatment plan, and is not meant for a person who has pain medication addiction issues.
The workshop meets weekly on Tuesdays, January 31-March 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711), adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
From staff reports