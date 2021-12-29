Presentation on Medicare to be held Jan. 5 virtually: An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar, open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers, and families, on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. The presentation is virtual; participants can attend by phone or video. An in-person presentation will be held on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? Have questions about Medicare supplemental insurance and how much it costs? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Chronic pain workshop to be held January through March: Healthy Living with Chronic Pain is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have chronic pain or live with someone who does. Topics include short-term goal setting, getting quality sleep, improving emotional health, medication usage and evaluating treatment options, balancing activity and rest, creating a pain profile, relaxation, fatigue management and communication skills. The program does not replace existing treatments, but serves to complement current medical treatment plans and is not meant for a person who has pain medication addiction issues.
The workshop meets weekly on Thursdays, Jan. 27 through March 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. virtually via Webex. Participants need internet access and a device. Program coordinator will assist with simple setup. People interested should register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or 715-839-4735. Materials will be mailed one week prior. Workshop is limited to 12 people.
For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Falls prevention workshop to start in February: Stepping On, a seven-week falls prevention workshop, is set to start Feb. 1. In the workshop you will learn simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect your fall risk, how to get up safely if you do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home, how to navigate safely outside and more. Workshop runs Feb. 1 through March 15 on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Classes are held virtually via Webex. A meet-and-greet Webex practice is Jan. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. The Stepping On class size is limited to 10 people, and advanced registration required at least one week prior. Register at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Alzheimer’s Foundation urges people to get a memory screening in 2022: The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in a news releaseencouraged people to make a New Year’s resolution to get a memory screening. The foundation offers free, confidential memory screenings through a secure virtual format every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; appointments can be scheduled by calling the foundation at 866-232-8484 or through its website at alzfdn.org. The service is available to everyone, with no age or insurance restrictions.
“Annual screenings are important, including for our brains, which is why everyone should make getting a memory screening a New Year’s resolution for 2022,” said AFA President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr.
Memory screenings take 10 to 15 minutes, are noninvasive and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.
Screenings are conducted through videoconference technology like Facetime, Zoom or Skype. Participants will need a device with a webcam and Internet capability, such as a smartphone, laptop or tablet.
From staff reports