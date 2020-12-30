UW Extension offers mental health first aid training: The UW-Madison Division of Extension will be offering free youth and adult mental health first aid trainings, which will teach participants how to recognize, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges. These are virtual trainings that will be provided in January, February and March. Space is limited to 20 participants per training date. The Adult Mental Health First Aid training will focus on recognizing signs and how to offer initial help to adults ages 18 or older. Participants are required to complete a two-hour, self-paced online class and then participate in a six-hour instructor-led Zoom meeting. The Youth Mental Health First Aid training will focus on how to help adolescents aged 12 to 18 who are experiencing mental health and substance use challenges or is in crisis. Participants are required to complete a two-hour, self-paced online class and then participate in a 4.5-hour instructor-led Zoom meeting. Visit https://wirose.wisc.edu/mental-health-first-aid/ for training dates and registration.
Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar in Menomonie celebrates 25 years as a part of Mayo Clinic Health System: 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar being a part of Mayo Clinic Health System. Over 25 years ago, Red Cedar Clinic was approached by leaders of what was then Mayo Health System to consider joining the system. After much consideration by the board of directors, and a committee of clinic staff, hospital staff and community members, Red Cedar Clinic joined in 1995. Myrtle Werth Hospital followed in 1996.
“It is awesome to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Cedar practice joining Mayo Clinic Health System. The Red Cedar practice is one of the most successful practices in the Mayo Clinic enterprise, and it is an integral part of who we are in Northwest Wisconsin,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic’s northwest Wisconsin region.
From staff reports