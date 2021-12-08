Learn the basics of Medicare at Dec. 9 seminar: Thursday, Dec. 9 at noon at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABCs and Ds of Medicare at this educational seminar. The hour-long seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one has. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Hospitals urge safe gifting this holiday season: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates emergency rooms across the country treated 198,000 toy-related injuries in 2020, and so far this year 13 toys have been recalled by the organization for potential risk of lead exposure, choking hazards and excessive noise levels, according to a news release from HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
Robin Schultz, director of emergency services at the hospitals, says eye injuries prompt many ER visits: “Some toys that appear to be simple and the most kid friendly can be deceiving. Soft launch toy guns, foam rocket launchers, and pointy objects such as sabers – even if they’re foam – can easily and quickly damage kids’ and adults’ eyes.”
The hospitals offered the following tips when toy shopping:
- Avoid toys that launch objects into the air.
- Consider a child’s temperament, habits and behaviors.
- Always read labels to become familiar with safety concerns such as the risk of fire, strangulation and choking.
- Throw away packaging after gift opening.
- If you buy a toy with wheels such as a bicycle, tricycle, skateboard or scooter, also purchase a helmet to prevent serious head injuries.
- Listen to a toy before purchasing it. If you think it sounds loud, or it causes ringing in your ears, it is likely too loud for a child or adolescent.
Seeking donors, Red Cross says blood supply is ‘historically low’: The American Red Cross is facing historically low blood supply levels, it said in a press release. Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care, the organization said.
Donors can schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., has open hours that can be found at www.redcrossblood.org.
Other upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7 through Jan. 7 include:
Cameron
- : 12/27/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 1618 20th St.
Prairie Farm:
- 12/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave
Rice Lake
- : 12/14/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.; 1/6/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire St.
Mondovi
- : 12/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church Mondovi, 221 West Main
Bloomer
- : 12/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.
Cadott
- : 1/7/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
New Auburn:
- 1/5/2022: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., New Auburn High School, 704 East Street
Boyceville
- : 1/4/2022: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive
Elk Mound
- : 12/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
- : 12/13/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500; 12/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500; 12/20/2021: 2 p.m. — 8 p.m., Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St W
Altoona
- : 12/22/2021: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.; 12/22/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Eau Claire:
- 12/9/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Davies Center Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave.; 12/10/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church EC, 337 Lake St.; 12/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St.
Ladysmith
- : 1/5/2022: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W
Osseo
- : 1/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St.
