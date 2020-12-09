Free flu shots available Wednesday at North High School: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering a walk-through flu shot clinic 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North High School, 1801 Piedmont Rd., Eau Claire. The event is open to all children aged six months to 18 years. A limited supply of adult flu shots also be available. All minors will need parental or guardian consent to get a flu shot. People can sign up for an appointment by visiting bit.ly/NHSflushot. If possible, they should also bring a completed consent form to the appointment, which can be found at bit.ly/FluShotForm. If a person or anyone in their household is under COVID-19 quarantine or isolation, experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or if a child is uncooperative, a flu shot cannot be administered, according to the Health Department. Those interested should call the Health Department at 715-839-4718 with questions or visit flushot.echealthdepartment.org.
Free adult flu shot clinic Saturday at Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center, 112961 27th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Marshfield Clinic Health System is offering free flu vaccines for adults age 19 and older Saturday. The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to a news release. No appointment is needed; walk-ins only. Adults do not need to show proof of insurance. For more information about flu shot availability and flu resources, people can visit www.marshfieldclinic.org/flu.
Face mask fundraiser Saturday in Menomonie: People can purchase handmade face masks at 11 a.m. Saturday outside of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. East, Menomonie as long as supplies last. The 300 masks that will be available are made and sold by Shari Hainstock Johnson for a suggested donation of $5, and the proceeds will go to nonprofit Stepping Stones of Dunn County, according to a Stepping Stones press release. Johnson, a former volunteer at Stepping Stones’ overnight shelter Winter Haven, has a goal of selling 500 masks with the proceeds benefiting Stepping Stones. Johnson made and donated over 5,000 masks earlier in 2020, she said in the news release, adding that she was supported by the Mabel Tainter and Menomonie eatery The Duke & Dagger.
Tools for caregivers class opens Jan. 13: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week online workshop for caregivers, will run Jan. 13 through Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., meeting once a week. The class is aimed at helping caregivers reduce stress, guilt, anger and depression; managing time; setting goals; solving problems; mastering caregiving transitions; be a part of decisionmaking; and communicating effectively with person needing care. Participants will need a computer or tablet with microphone, audio and internet access. Class is free. Registration is required at least one week before the class at www.adrcevents.org. Those interested can also call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 or 1-888-338-4636.
New cardiothoracic surgeon at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire: Prevea Health is welcoming Dr. Samuel Durham, a board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiothoracic surgeon, to the area. Durham specializes in coronary artery bypass surgery; repair of thoracic aneurysm and aortic dissections; carotid artery surgery; heart valve repair and replacement; minimally invasive thoracic endovascular aortic repair; minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement; flexible bronchoscopy; and surgery for lung cancer. He practices at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Durham is a graduate of Harvard Medical School, completed residencies in surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, and completed a fellowship in pediatric cardiothoracic surgery at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities Dec. 16 — Jan. 4: Donors can give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, according to a press release.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Other blood donation opportunities Dec. 16 — Jan. 4 are in:
- Cameron: 12/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 1618 20th St.
- Rice Lake: 12/18/2020: 10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive
- Mondovi: 12/23/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church Mondovi, 221 W. Main
- Bloomer: 12/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Ave.
- Boyd: 12/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Boyd Legion Hall, 135 Clark St.
- Chippewa Falls: 12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave.; 12/18/2020: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave.
- Elk Mound: 12/23/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
- Menomonie: 12/16/2020: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St. E.
- Altoona: 12/16/2020: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.; 12/16/2020: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
- Fall Creek: 1/4/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bever Post 550 Brackett American Legion, Beaver Creek Road
- Baldwin: 12/17/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St.
From staff reports