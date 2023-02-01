ADRC to host Healthy Bowels workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host three Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop sessions from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 14 and March 28.

The two-hour sessions are designed to give women the tools they need to take control over their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop will provide information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.

