ADRC to host Healthy Bowels workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host three Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop sessions from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 14 and March 28.
The two-hour sessions are designed to give women the tools they need to take control over their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop will provide information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.
Class sizes are limited to 10 women. Sessions will be held virtually via Webex. Advanced registration is required at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or 715-839-4735.
Area hospitals say its not too late for flu vaccine: Health experts at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals say it is not too late to get a flu vaccine to help prevent illness this winter. The flu season typically peaks from December to March but can continue through May, the hospitals stated in a news release. Staying up-to-date with your vaccines is critically important to keeping you, your family and community safe.
“It takes about two weeks for your body to adjust to the vaccine and build up antibodies, so the sooner you get the vaccine the better,” stated Infection Prevention Registered Nurse Lori VanDamme. “If you have not received the flu vaccine for this season, now is still a great time to do so.”
This year health care providers and communities are worried about the triple threat of COVID-19, flu and RSV, the hospitals stated. Decreasing your chances for one or two of these illnesses through vaccines greatly increases your chances of a healthy start to 2023.
Additional ways to protect yourself from the flue and other winter illnesses include:
Stay home and avoid close contact when you are sick or around people who are sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
Wash you hands often to help protect yourself from germs.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Practice other good health habits such as frequently disinfecting high-touch items, staying active, getting enough sleep, managing stress and maintaining a healthy diet.
Flu vaccinations are available at your county health department, many retail pharmacies and through your primary care providers.
Information on this year’s flu season, typical symptoms and other ways to limit the spread of illness can be found at www.cdc.gov/flu.