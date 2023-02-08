Medicare seminar nears: Mediqwest’s monthly ABC’s and D’s of Medicare meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.

This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. The seminar will briefly describe the basic elements of Medicare, including information about enrollment periods and the costs and benefits associated with Medicare.

