‘Triple P’ positive parenting program being offered in Eau Claire County: The Family Resource Center is rolling out an internationally-acclaimed parenting program for parents and caretakers of children zero to 12 years old across Eau Claire County. With funding through 2022 from the WI Board for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, 20 staffers from eight partnering agencies and the FRC have been trained to offer Triple P programs to families, according to a news release.
Caroline Wee from the YMCA of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently offered a Triple P seminar, Raising Confident Competent Children, via Zoom through the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library. Other seminars offered virtually through the library or the FRC include “The Power of Positive Parenting” and “Raising Resilient Children.”
Parents may also receive four free 1-on-1 coaching sessions on any of 44 different topics such as whining, separation anxiety, cleaning up, homework or hurting others. Parents can also sign up for Triple P Discussion Groups on bedtime struggles, fighting/ aggression, shopping hassles, or disobedience—to learn effective prevention and management strategies in a group with other parents. Those interested can find more information on available Triple P offerings at frcec.org or by calling 715-833-1735.
Western Wisconsin blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28: Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donate this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
From staff reports