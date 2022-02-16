HSHS hospitals offer healthy heart tips: As part of February’s American Heart Month, HSHS hospitals urge members of the public to assess their heart health with a medical professional. Regular exercise and health eating habits are the two most important ways to keep your heart strong, the hospitals said.
The hospitals offered tips for heart health involving eating and exercise:
- Limit unhealthy fats and cholesterol. Limiting saturated and trans fats is the most important step you can take to reduce your blood cholesterol and lower your risk of coronary artery disease.
- Choose low-fat protein sources like lean meat, poultry and fish, low-fat dairy products and egg whites.
- Eat more vegetables and fruits.
- Choose whole grains.
- Reduce the sodium (salt) in your food.
- Take the stairs.
- Go for a walk.
- Stand rather than sit at work.
- Add movement to your workday.
Red Cross to hold Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast March 9: The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin each year honors people who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by acts of heroism in the northwest Wisconsin community at the Heroes Breakfast. This year’s event will be hosted by WQOW News 18 anchor Katie Phernetton and will be held March 9 at 8 a.m.at the Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire.
The breakfast also serves as a fundraising event for programs and services offered by the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin. For more than 20 years, more than 130 local heroes have been recognized, the Red Cross said in a news release. This year’s honorees are:
Adult Good Samaritan Heroes:
- Kevin Dague, Eau Claire County; Todd Dague, Eau Claire County
Community Heroes:
- Deputy Joel Eder, Price County; Deputy Sean Peterson, Price County; Sergeant Robert Zoubek, Price County
From the Heart Hero:
- Isaac Grover, St. Croix County
Health Care Heroes:
- DeWayne Hanson, Chippewa County; Christie Naberhaus, Chippewa County; Chief Rick Sommerfeld, Chippewa County; Joel Sternitzky, Eau Claire County; Brittany Walters, Chippewa County; Tim Walters, Chippewa County
Lifetime Hero:
- Dave Nelson, Eau Claire County
Military Hero:
- Tim Nelson, Dunn County
Youth Good Samaritan Heroes:
- Alena Otto, Chippewa County; Briar Omar, Burnett County
Honorees are nominated by the public and chosen by an awards selection committee made up of local community leaders. To reserve a seat at the breakfast, visit NWHeroes.givesmart.com. Reservations for this event are $45 and proceeds go toward the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.
Azure Memory Care facility in Eau Claire honored: Several Azura Memory Care communities have been named Best of Senior Living 2022 by SeniorAdvisor.com and A Place for Mom, the company announced.
Facilities in the Chippewa Valley that received the honor included Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire.
The designation honors the top three percent of senior living providers in the U.S. and Canada. Designations are a direct result of reviews submitted by residents or their families. To be selected, facilities must have received 10 reviews and gotten at least a 4.5 out of 5 star rating at senioradvisor.com.
