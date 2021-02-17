Prevea, city of Altoona begin Chippewa Valley Parks Prescription Program: Prevea Health, in partnership with the city of Altoona Parks and Recreation Department, announced a new program called Chippewa Valley Parks Prescription Program, or CV Parks Rx.
CV Parks Rx is a healthy lifestyle initiative that encourages children and families to get outside and get active to work toward preventing and reducing childhood obesity.
Currently about 30% of Wisconsin adolescents are considered obese, according to the Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health.
Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, said being active daily is important for the physical and mental health of kids and their families, according to a Prevea news release.
Debra Goldbach, Altoona Parks and Recreation Manager, said by linking together the health care system and outdoor spaces, the partnership hopes to improve the health and wellbeing of the community and create healthier lifestyles for Altoona area families.
“We look forward to continuing the promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles among all age groups, but especially the youth of our community,” said Goldbach.
Pediatric and Family Medicine providers at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr., can get families started with the CV Parks Rx program, according to Prevea. Alternatively, to participate, people can track their activity by downloading a tracking log at https://tinyurl.com/4pe4n7rc. After completing an activity log, kids or parents can turn it in at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building or the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department office, 1419 Front Porch Place, for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, visit www.prevea.com/cvparksrx or email CVParksRx@prevea.com.
Registration open for exercise and strength training program: The next virtual information session for the StrongBodies exercise class will be held at 10 a.m. March 4. Virtual StrongBodies classes start on April 5 at 8:30 and 11:15 a.m., and on April 6 at 8:30 a.m. StrongBodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance and flexibility exercises.
Minimal equipment is needed, including set of dumbbells, ankle weight and a floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration forms at an information session before participating in classes. No fee will be mandated for new participants, a $20 fee for individuals repeating the class.
Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment Consent Form to sign up by March 15. Download form at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
From staff reports