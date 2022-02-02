NAMI Family Support Group to be held Thursday: NAMI’s monthly Family Support Group will be held Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call to register at 715-450-6484 if you will be attending. Group size will be limited to 12 and face masks are required.
Free, virtual Mental Health Wellness series to be held February through May: JONAH of the Chippewa Valley and First Presbyterian Church are inviting the public to four opportunities to learn how to calm minds and bodies.
The Mental Health Wellness sessions will be held on Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10, the group said in a news release. Each session will have a different theme and speakers. Sessions are free and held virtually. Register at tinyurl.com/2p9daku4. After registering, participants will get a confirmation email with instructions on joining the meeting.
The series is sponsored by a grant to JONAH from the Cody and Molly Filipczak Family Fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The sessions will be:
Feb. 8:
- Guided relaxation. Facilitator is Kathy Reid Walker, pastor of First Presbyterian Church. Presenter is Anthony McMorran, Tuning Tree Healing Services.
March 8:
- Chair yoga. Facilitator is Yia Lor, Extension Eau Claire County Educator on human development and relationships. Presenter is Ellen Dovre, physical therapist and yoga instructor.
April 12:
- Breath work. Facilitator is Luke Fedie, behavioral health administrator at Eau Claire County. Presenter is Anthony McMorran, Tuning Tree Healing Services.
May 10:
- Guided meditation. Facilitator is Larry Winter, retired director of Chippewa County Department of Health Services. Presenter is Ann Brand, associate lecturer at UW-Stout and program specialist for Arts Integration Menomonie.
Caregivers’ class to be held Wednesdays in February, March: Wednesdays Feb. 23 through March 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. from the comfort of your home. The Savvy Caregiver class is a six-week program developed to increase your confidence, knowledge and skills in caring for a loved on with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. The class is developed for family caregivers and grounded in research that teaches strategies and practical real- world skills and helps to reduce stress. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the class; register at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Dementia caregiving course to be held virtually: Feb. 24. Join the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Dementia Caregiving 101, a presentation by author and caregiver Jim Alf. Participants will also hear from Lisa Wells, dementia care specialist, on resources and upcoming programs and classes. The presentation will be held virtually. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the Feb. 24 event at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338- 4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Mayo Post-Acute Care program coming to Menomonie: Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie will debut its post-acute care program Feb. 1. The program offers transitional care in a community hospital setting for patients who need further care to recover from their illness, injury or surgery before returning home.
Services offered through the program will include skilled nursing care, including IV treatment and pain management; rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, respiratory and speech and language therapies; hospital services; social work or resource assistance; activities; and programs.
Dr. Paul Horvath, site chair of Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, said in the news release there is a growing need for transitional care in the Midwest.
Eau Claire to participate in ‘Be Active’ community challenge: Eau Claire is one of several Wisconsin cities and towns participating in the second annual “Be Active” community fitness challenge, it said in a news release.
Community members of all ages and abilities can participate in the virtual challenge aimed at promoting an active lifestyle and connecting people with the outdoors.
The goal for participants is to log as many active minutes as possible each week during the month of March. The community with the highest average active minutes at the end of the competition wins, the city said in the news release. All active minutes count, not just running or walking. The winning community will receive a trophy and “bragging rights,” the city said in the news release.
Last year Eau Claire had 102 registered participants and ranked 4th out of 42 participating communities. People interested can register at activenet.active.com/Eauclaire/ (search “Be Active”). The registration fee is $10 per person and includes a t-shirt. Before March 1, participants will be emailed a link where they will log each week’s active minutes.
Proceeds will support Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry’s Youth Scholarship fund benefitting families experiencing low income. For more information, contact the Eau Claire PRF division at 715-839-5032 or at recreation@eauclairewi.gov.
Mayo Clinic holding ‘Kickstart Kindness’ program in February: Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting Kickstart Kindness, a virtual program aimed at promoting kindness. The program is free and self-guided.
This program is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required.
Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website to sign up, print activity ideas and get resources about kindness.
