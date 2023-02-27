Four ways to lower your cholesterol: An estimated 38% of Americans have high cholesterol and another 7% of children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have levels over the recommended number, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cholesterol is a waxy substance your body needs to build cells, but too much cholesterol may raise the risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., and for stroke, the fifth leading cause of death in the country, according an HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals news release.
High cholesterol has no symptoms and travels through the body silently until it becomes plaque — a buildup of substances in the walls of arteries. Often, people don’t know their cholesterol is too high and increasing the risk of serious health complications, the hospitals stated.
A simple blood test can check cholesterol levels, and a follow-up conversation with your physician can provide tips to manage the condition.
According to the hospitals, cholesterol comes from two main sources: the liver and animal products. Foods high in saturated and trans-fats also contribute to high cholesterol levels by causing the liver to overproduce the substance.
“Know your numbers and what to do about them,” stated Jennifer Boehm, cardiac care registered nurse at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s. “If there is an issue, often small lifestyle changes can bring your numbers in line, but if that’s not enough, medication may be an option for some patients.”
Boehm said heart-healthy adults have a total cholesterol level under 200. A number between 200-239 is considered “at risk.” Anything over 240 is described as “dangerous,” the news release explained.
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s suggest the following methods for lowering your cholesterol, as recommended by the American Heart Association:
Eat a healthy diet: The best way to lower your cholesterol is to reduce your intake of saturated fat and trans-fat. A heart-healthy diet emphasizes fruit, vegetables, whole grains, poultry, fish, nuts and non-tropical vegetable oils, while limiting red and processed meats, sodium and sugar-sweetened foods and beverages.
Become more physically active: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week is enough to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure.
Quit smoking: By quitting, smoker can lower their bad cholesterol and increase their good cholesterol levels.
Lose weight: Being overweight or obese tends to raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol. A weight loss of 5% to 10% may improve cholesterol numbers significantly.
Boehm said most healthy adults should have their cholesterol checked every four to six years. Some, who have heart disease, diabetes or a family history of high cholesterol, need to have it checked more often.