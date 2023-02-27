Four ways to lower your cholesterol: An estimated 38% of Americans have high cholesterol and another 7% of children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have levels over the recommended number, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance your body needs to build cells, but too much cholesterol may raise the risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., and for stroke, the fifth leading cause of death in the country, according an HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals news release.