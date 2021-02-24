Women’s Giving Circle to host event on navigating mental health during COVID-19 pandemic: Virtual presentation to be held March 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to a free event, “Navigating Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19.” Panelists Laura Baalrud, Jackie Bachmeier and Corina Fisher will address youth and geriatric mental health challenges caused by the pandemic, and share coping strategies and the resources available to people struggling with mental health issues. For more information about the Educational Event or the Women’s Giving Circle, please email info@eccfwi.org or call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at (715) 552-3801. Register at tinyurl.com/4xsrd5p8. Website can be found at eccfwi.org/event/womens-giving-circle-educational-event-save-the-date/.
Ask a dementia care specialist: A webinar with a dementia care specialist, a morning of conversation, resources, and questions, will be held March 8, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Webex. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Virtual Medicare presentations in March: An Aging & Disability Resource Center elder benefit specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and/or families on March 5 at 1 p.m., and on March 17 at 10 a.m. Presentations are virtual, and participants can attend either by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia, you can join peers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss, have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338- 4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Connecting with loved ones with dementia through smart technology: March 30, noon to 1:30 p.m. Caring for a loved one with dementia can take a toll on work, family and levels of stress. Learn the benefits, whys and how-tos of using Echo Show with Laura Plummer, Assistive Technology Program Coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Service. Plummer will also provide other device considerations and resources. Register online at www.adrcevents.org or call the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1- 888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Chippewa Valley Memory Café presents 2021 Virtual Time Travelers Series: Second Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 9: History Foodies; explore vintage recipes and menus designed for the 19th, 20th and 21st century tastes. Discuss popular Chippewa Valley food traditions from harvesting maple syrup to dining at church potlucks, community festivals and area supper clubs. Advanced registration required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Middle to late-stage dementia caregiver support group: Second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Facilitated by family caregivers, sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtual.
Support group for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia: First and third Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m., held virtually or at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave, Eau Claire. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The group is facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia, and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. For more information contact Bob Vogler at 414-378-2114 or at beevee6610@gmail.com.
Eau Claire memory care facilities named ‘Best of Senior Living’ for 2021: HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care of Eau Claire and Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire have been named Best of Senior Living 2021 by SeniorAdvisor.com and A Place for Mom.
The designation is chosen by reviews submitted by residents or their families. Winning facilities must maintain a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on SeniorAdvisor.com, and must receive six reviews during the contest period.
Twenty-four communities in Wisconsin won the award.
From staff reports