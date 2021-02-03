Festival Foods closes 2020 Red Kettle Campaign: Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores in Wisconsin gave more than $560,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2020, the company announced in a February press release. Total Salvation Army giving at checkouts in 2020 was $78,000, nearly double the $42,000 raised at checkouts in 2019. One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.
Wisconsin WIC debuts ‘buddy program’ for breastfeeding moms: Eau Claire County WIC is introducing the WIC Buddy Program, a new initiative where WIC mothers are paired together to support and encourage each other as they begin their breastfeeding journeys, the organization announced in February. WIC is a federal program that provides healthcare and nutrition support for income-eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children under five. Mothers can begin to sign up for the program starting Feb. 1 with Eau Claire County WIC. To participate in the Buddy Program, you must be a WIC participant. To qualify for the Wisconsin WIC program, you must live in Wisconsin, meet the income guidelines, have a health or nutrition need and be in any of the following categories: pregnant, breastfeeding a baby under the age of one, have a baby under one year of age, had a baby or was pregnant in the past six months, or have a child younger than five. If you would like to become a part of the Buddy Program, inform Eau Claire County WIC that you would like to participate; after a series of questions, they will pair you with a buddy. Once mothers are matched, they will review and sign the Buddy Pledge, a set of expectations that decides how and when participants will communicate with one another. For more information call, (715) 839-5051.
From staff reports