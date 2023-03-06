Mayo announces grant opportunities: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is offering funding to support programs and activities that broadly affect community health needs and focus on improving the well-being of communities in Northwest Wisconsin, the hospital stated in a news release Thursday.
“Research demonstrates that where people live, work, and play affects their life expectancy, stress levels and incidence of chronic diseases,” stated Brook Berg, director of Community Engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System. “We recognize the vital role many of our partner organizations play in our communities by helping to support the physical, emotional and social well-being of people in all stages of life. We look forward to strengthening partnerships through these opportunities and furthering the support across Northwest Wisconsin.”
The grant opportunities available include:
Hometown Health Grant: This grant works in partnership with community-based nonprofit organizations and residents to translate their vision for healthy communities into visible, concrete changes and, ultimately, a healthier hometown, the hospital stated. Grants will be given in the range of $5,000 to $30,000 to be used between July 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024. Community partners in Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin’s service area are invited to apply for the Hometown Health Grant. Applications for the grant will be open from March 1-April 7.
School and Student Support Grant: This award supports innovative efforts; programs; outdoor environmental improvements, such as playgrounds and outdoor classrooms; field trips; and other learning opportunities that directly benefit students, the hospital stated. It is open to all K-12 public and private schools in the Mayo service areas in Northwest Wisconsin. Grant awards range from $1,000 to $8,000. Funding will be awarded for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications for the grant will be open from March 1-April 7.
Priority is given to requests that align with Mayo Clinic Health System 2023 priorities, including:
Improve mental health with an emphasis on strengthening community mental health services and suicide prevention and supporting resiliency across the life span.
Prevent obesity and reduce chronic disease with a focus on nutrition, reducing food insecurity and increasing public access to physical activity.
Prevent alcohol misuse and substance abuse with an emphasis on youth.
Champion health equity, diversity and inclusion
Support social determinants of health efforts, including transportation, housing, food, financial and personal safety needs.
For a complete list of application requirements, visit the Community Engagement page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Direct questions about both grant opportunities to Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin’s Department of Community Engagement at eucommunitygiving@mayo.edu.
Area hospitals provide tips for preventing colorectal cancer: An estimated 153,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. These thousands of people will join more than 1.4 million other colorectal patients and survivors, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals stated in a news release on Friday.
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. You may be at an increased risk if you have:
Personal or family history of colorectal polyps or cancer.
Personal history of breast, uterine or ovarian cancer.
Chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s Disease.
Despite these risk factors, St. Joseph’s Hospital Registered Nurse and Manager of Perioperative Services Kelli Olson, said many people who are diagnosed with colon cancer do not experience symptoms or have a family history of the disease.
“This is why it’s important to have annual visits with a healthcare provider, and get cancer screenings at the recommended age,” Olson stated in the news release. “The purpose of a screening is to detect concerns early so any potential treatment can begin before a cancer becomes more aggressive.”
The ACS recommends adults ages 45-75 be screened for colon cancer, the hospitals stated, and if risk factors are present, a provider may encourage screening earlier. Those ages 76-85 are encouraged to ask their doctor if a screening may be right for them.
In addition to screening, you may be able to lower your risk of colorectal cancer development by:
Avoiding foods high in fat.
Adding more fruits, vegetables and other high-fiber foods to your diet.
Exercising regularly and maintaining body weight.
Not smoking.
Drinking alcohol in moderation.
Warning signs of colon cancer may include:
Blood in or on the stool.
Recurring shifts in normal bowel habits such as experiencing diarrhea or constipation for no known reason.
Thinning of the stool.
Increases in stomach discomfort (bloating, gas, fullness and/or cramps that last more than a few days).