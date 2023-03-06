Mayo announces grant opportunities: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is offering funding to support programs and activities that broadly affect community health needs and focus on improving the well-being of communities in Northwest Wisconsin, the hospital stated in a news release Thursday.

“Research demonstrates that where people live, work, and play affects their life expectancy, stress levels and incidence of chronic diseases,” stated Brook Berg, director of Community Engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System. “We recognize the vital role many of our partner organizations play in our communities by helping to support the physical, emotional and social well-being of people in all stages of life. We look forward to strengthening partnerships through these opportunities and furthering the support across Northwest Wisconsin.”