Mayo Clinic grant program open to northwestern Wisconsin nonprofits: For the sixth year, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering its Hometown Health Grant program, which aims to improve the health of communities in northwest Wisconsin.
The grant application is open to nonprofit organizations in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
The Hometown Health Grant program supports innovative efforts to: improve mental health, with an emphasis on strengthening community mental health services and suicide prevention; prevent obesity and reduce chronic disease, with a focus on reducing food insecurity and increasing public access to physical activity; reduce alcohol misuse and substance abuse; and champion equity, diversity and inclusion, with an aim of advancing conversations in the community and engaging rural populations.
Grant awards generally range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a maximum of $25,000. Grant awards are made for projects that demonstrate exceptional local significance and impact.
For a complete list of application requirements and to apply, visit the Hometown Health Grant page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Applications are due by April 30.
Bowel/bladder online health workshop beginning in April: Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a three-week online workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. It provides information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home. The workshop meets for two-hour sessions every other week on Tuesdays: April 27, May 11 and May 25, 2 to 4 p.m. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the class at www.adrcevents.org. Those interested can also contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839- 4735 or 888-338-4636. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Local hospitals urge people to get screened for colon cancer, reduce risk: March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and although colon cancer is a preventable and curable disease if caught early, it remains the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the United States, according to a news release from HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons recommends people at an average risk of getting colon cancer receive a colonoscopy beginning at age 50, and at age 45 for African Americans, the hospitals said in the news release.
People at an increased risk for colon cancer include those with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps or cancer; with a personal history of breast, uterine or ovarian cancer; with chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease; and those with a diet rich in red meat (beef, pork and lamb) and/or processed meats (bacon, sausage and cold cuts).
Blood donation opportunities in northwestern Wisconsin March 15-31:
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Barron
- : 3/15/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr.
Chetek
- : 3/25/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Chetek Weyerhaeuser High School, 1001 Knapp St.
Cumberland
- : 3/16/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans St.
Rice Lake
- : 3/9/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 West South St.; 4/8/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.; 4/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.
Bloomer
- : 3/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Avenue
Chippewa Falls
- : 3/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 3/29/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.; 4/1/2021: 10:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.; 4/1/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion Chippewa Falls, 12 E Spring St.
Cornell
- : 3/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cornell, 210 S Sixth St.
Holcombe
- : 3/22/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.
Stanley:
- 3/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Stanley, 147 E 4th Ave.
Downsville
- : 3/19/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
Elk Mound
- : 4/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
- : 3/15/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East; 4/2/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.; 4/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.
Altoona
- : 3/24/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.; 3/31/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Eau Claire
- : 3/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.; 3/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Ln.; 3/31/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Valleybrook Church, 411 S. Barstow St.
Fall Creek
- : 3/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St Raymond Of Parish, E10455 Mallard Rd.
Durand
- : 3/8/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Riverview Senior & Community Center, 606 W Madison St.
Ladysmith
- : 3/18/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
