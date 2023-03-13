March is Caffeine Awareness Month: As part of March’s Caffeine Awareness Month, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to share how the stimulant affects the human body and brain.
According to a joint news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates 80% of U.S. adults consume caffeine daily. Although it can help with alertness, the hospitals stated, health experts say overdoing it can cause dangerous side effects, including:
- Increased risk of heart attack
- Increased blood pressure
- Insomnia
- Skin aging and wrinkling
- Headaches
- Increased anxiety
One known effect of caffeine is the negative stimulation of the adrenal glands, the hospitals stated. The adrenal glands sit on the kidneys and have a role in releasing hormones when we are confronted with stress. When caffeine is consumed, these glands are stimulated to release adrenaline into the body. This can affect sleep patterns and make us less alert in the morning and throughout the day.
“Caffeine is a stimulant and although it takes about 30 minutes to take effect, it can remain in your system for eight to 10 hours,” stated Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Clinical Dietitian Betsy Fish.
The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily for adults. Less is recommended for those who are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine and how quickly it breaks down in the body. Keep in mind, the hospitals stated, the amount of caffeine contained in foods and beverages varies widely.
- An eight-ounce cup of black coffee: 95 mg
- An eight-ounce cup of green tea: 35-70 mg
- An eight-ounce energy drink: 50-250 mg
- A 12-ounce can of cola: 30-50 mg
- An eight-ounce can of energy coffee: 145 mg
Caffeine is not recommended for children and women who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breast feeding, the hospitals stated. It also should not be mixed with certain medications, so talking with a health care provider about medication management is important.
To lower your caffeine intake, Fish says drink more water to avoid dehydration and cut back gradually to avoid withdrawal symptoms like headaches and anxiety.
RCU Foundation gift to fund learning lab for health care classes: The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $17,000 gift to the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation, a news release announced on Tuesday.
The majority of the funds were used to create a state-of-the-art virtual learning lab for the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, a priority project of the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation.
According to the news release, the virtual learning lab will assist the institute in increasing and advancing the health care workforce throughout Wisconsin and beyond by providing students easier access to education that is required to enter the health care field and move forward in their career path.
Features of the virtual learning lab, the care provider stated, include enhanced technology supports such as tracking cameras, responsive sound systems, a smart board and other devices.
“Every week, we receive calls from prospective students or healthcare providers interested in our classes, but time and distance create a barrier,” stated Institute Director Paula Gibson in the news release. “The investment by the Royal Credit Union Foundation in our virtual learning platform will allow us to better serve our students and expand our research.”
The institute will start out using the lab for a class that advances nursing home certified nursing assistants to medication aides. Starting March 27, the class will be available for the first time in Wisconsin as a hybrid format, a blend of online live learning and in-person classroom/clinical instruction.
“Healthcare is a vital need in our communities, especially now, and the Foundation is proud to support the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute,” stated John Sackett, Royal Credit Union Foundation president, in the news release. “The virtual learning lab will improve the quality of life for community members for years to come.”
The remaining funds will support the purchase of geriatric nurse aide manikins for the Institute’s nurse aide training program, as well as first aid, CPR, and AED supplies so that classes can be offered in more communities, the care provider stated.
To learn more about the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute or register for a class, visit healthcareworkforcetraining.com or call 715-726-3849.
St. Joseph’s to host babysitting classes: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners will host spring babysitting classes for are youth ages 11 and older.
The class will be taught by an experienced instructor using hands-on learning stations, a video presentation and group discussion. Participants will learn
- Basic first aid training.
- Feeding and diapering techniques and skills.
- How to provide safe activities for children of all ages.
- How to choose age-appropriate games.
Classes are slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and April 22, at St. Joseph’s, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.
Registration is required, and there is a fee of $20. Lunch is included.
To register for the March 18 class, visit www.hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Events/Community/Babysitting-Clinic.
To register for the April 22 class, visit www.hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Events/Community/Babysitting-Clinic-April-2023.
For more information, contact St. Joseph’s Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439.
From staff reports