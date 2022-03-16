HSHS hospitals earn perioperative nurse designation: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls have earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse Strong designation from the Competency and Credentialing Institute, the hospitals announced last week. The designation is given to facilities in which more than 50% of eligible nurses have obtained CNOR credentials in the specialized field of perioperative care, which refers to the collaborative care provided to a patient from the time of surgical admission to when the patient goes home.
Hospitals offer tips for better sleep: More than one-third of U.S. adults report sleeping less than the recommended minimum seven hours each night, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, HSHS hospitals said in a news release about Sleep Awareness Week. Sunday, March 13 marks the beginning of that week.
Sleep allows people to review activities and experiences from the day, which strengthens memory; gives organs time to rest; allows the immune system to scan for infections and fight illnesses; and allows a child or teenager’s muscles to grow, sad Kelly Schmidt, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Sleep Disorders Center Facilitator.
The hospitals offered the following tips for quality sleep:
- Limit the use of electronics one hour before bed to prepare bodies and brains for sleep
- Do not go to bed hungry
- Keep the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol four to six hours before bedtime
- If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy
Insufficient sleep can lead to health conditions such as irritability, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression and diabetes, HSHS said.
HSHS hospitals offer tips during Poison Prevention Week: During National Poison Prevention Week, March 20-26, HSHS Sacred Heart and St Joseph’s hospitals offered advice about the dangers of potentially poisonous medicines and chemicals and how to keep families safe.
“In the emergency department, we treat accidental poison consumptions which can range from children swallowing soap or cleaning products to adults taking an unadvised dosage of certain medicines,” said Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ trauma coordinator, in a news release. “It’s important to keep any potentially harmful products out of the reach of children and read labels carefully before taking any medications.”
If you find someone who was potentially exposed to poisonous substances, the hospitals said you should:
- Call 911 if they are unconscious or having difficulty breathing.
- Remain calm. Most poison emergencies can be resolved quickly over the phone.
- Contact the Poison Control helpline. Online help is available at poison.org or by phone at 1-800-222-1222. Both options are free, confidential and staffed by experts.
Other tips include:
- Place household cleaning products up and away, out of children’s reach and sight. Keep all household cleaning products in their original containers.
- Check your home for products that might be harmful to kids like cleaning supplies, liquid laundry packets, plants, pesticides, alcohol and medicine.
- Be aware of any medications or makeup that may be in your purse, laptop bag or backpack.
From staff reports