Virtual Medicare and You Presentation: An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on April 9 at 1 p.m. and on April 21 at 10 a.m. Presentations are virtual, and people can attend by phone or video. The seminar will offer information on Medicare supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Online diabetes workshop starting in April: Workshop meets weekly on Thursdays, April 22 through June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., plus Certified Diabetes Educator on June 3. The workshop meets virtually via Webex; participants will need internet access and a device. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or who live with someone who does. Healthy Living helps people build confidence in their ability to manage your condition. A program coordinator will assist participants with simple setup to access the workshop. A toolkit with phone support is available for those without internet. Please register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or 715-839-4735. Materials will be mailed one week prior. Workshop is limited to 10 for virtual and six for toolkit with phone support. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Virtual strength and balance workshop available April-May: Mondays, 1 to 3:15 p.m., from April 12 through May 24. Stepping On Virtual can help people avoid a dangerous and costly fall so people can keep doing the things you love to do. In just seven weeks, participants will learn strength and balance exercises they can adapt to their individual level; to identify and remove or avoid fall hazards both inside and outside their homes; how vision, hearing, medication, and footwear affect their risk of falling; and how to get back on their feet the right way if they do fall. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the workshop at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
New behavioral health, substance abuse disorder clinic to open in Eau Claire in April: Nystrom & Associates, a behavioral health and substance use disorder provider, plans to open a new clinic at 3703 Oakwood Hills Pkwy., Ste. 100, Eau Claire on April 12, the company announced in a press release.
Nystrom’s new outpatient clinic will serve all ages and will offer psychiatry/medication management, therapy, substance use disorder treatment, dialectical behavioral therapy, adult rehabilitative mental health services and children’s therapeutic services and supports, according to the press release.
Nystrom & Associates has 27 clinic locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie named one of country’s top 100 critical access hospitals: Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar in Menomonie has been named one of the country’s Top 100 Critical-Access Hospitals in the U.S. by IVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The Menomonie clinic is one of eight hospitals in Wisconsin to receive the honor this year, and it is the only Chippewa Valley hospital to be named.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Hank Simpson, regional chair of clinical practice in Mayo Clinic’s northwest Wisconsin region. “This recognition reflects Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar’s commitment to provide the best care to our patients, and the work of our talented and dedicated staff who put the needs of patients first.”
From staff reports