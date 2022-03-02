Breaking ground on new hospital in Whitehall: Kraus-Anderson is beginning construction on Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, a new hospital and renovated clinic for Gundersen Health System in Whitehall. The new facility will replace the current 60-year-old hospital and will serve Whitehall, Blair, Independence and surrounding communities. Construction will begin in March and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
Buffalo County vaccination clinics to be held this month: The Buffalo County Public Health department will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March. The Pfizer vaccination will be offered to people 5 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to people 18 and older. All clinics are walk-in and no appointments are needed.
- Thursday, March 3: Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 S. 2nd St., Alma: 12 to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 10: Alma School District, S1618 State Road 35, Alma: 2 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, March 17: Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 S. 2nd St., Alma: 12 to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 24: Cochrane-Fountain City School District, S2770 State Road 35, Fountain City: 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, March 31: Mondovi School District, 337 N. Jackson St., Mondovi: 3 to 6 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group to be held Thursday: NAMI Chippewa Valley's next monthly Family Support Group meeting will be held Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please call to register at 715-450-6484 to attend. The group size is currently limited to 12 and face masks are required.
HSHS provides tips on colon cancer awareness: Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the United States, though experts say many of these deaths can be prevented with regular screenings and if caught early, HSHS hospitals said in a news release.
The American Cancer Society recommends people at an average risk of getting colon cancer receive a colonoscopy beginning at age 45, not 50, the age that was previously recommended.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals offered tips involving the screening, prevention and detection of colon cancer.
- People at an increased risk for colon cancer include people with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps or cancer or breast, uterine or ovarian cancer; people with chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease; and people with a diet rich in red meat and/or processed meats.
- In addition to regular screenings, people may also be able to lower their risk by avoiding foods high in fat; eating more vegetables, fruits and other high-fiber foods; exercising regularly and maintaining a normal body weight; not smoking; and drinking alcohol in moderation
- Warning signs of colorectal cancer can include blood in or on the stool; recurrent shifts in normal bowel habits such as experiencing diarrhea or constipation for no known reason; thinning of the stool; increases in stomach discomfort; a feeling that the bowel does not empty completely; weight loss for no known reason; or constant and unexplained fatigue.
DHS awards grants aimed at COVID vaccine equity: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded grants totaling $3.4 million to 43 organizations. The grants will be used to promote equal access to COVID-19 vaccinations for Wisconsin residents.
The organizations will attempt to reduce barriers to vaccine access for disadvantaged or underserved groups, the DHS said in a press release.
People of color have experienced higher rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and death during the pandemic, state and national data show. The DHS said similar data show those communities, along with rural and other underserved populations, also have lower vaccination rates.
Chippewa Valley-area organizations that received grants include:
- Eau Claire City-County Health Department ($100,000): The Community Health Equity Work Group meets to collaborate with trusted community organizations. This funding will provide organizations the opportunity to implement strategies to reach gaps in the vaccination of underserved populations.
- ABC for Rural Health ($57,860): Chippewa, St. Croix, Polk, Burnett and Pierce counties. The group will use conversations, word-of-mouth and community outreach to increase family knowledge and awareness of vaccines and boosters; correct misinformation; tackle hesitancy and other barriers to vaccination; and to promote vaccine adoption across rural communities.
- Barron County Department of Health and Human Services ($96,200): The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services will use community health workers to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Somali and Hispanic residents.
- Coulee Region Immigration Task Force ($87,860): Trempealeau, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties. With this funding, the group will disseminate information about the COVID-19 vaccine and assist Latinx immigrants in obtaining and reaching vaccination appointments in La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.
- Family Health Center of Marshfield ($100,000): Various counties in western and northern Wisconsin. Family Health Center’s outreach and education initiatives are focused on increasing vaccine awareness, confidence levels, and vaccine rates based on CDC’s recommendation for children. Strategies include media campaigns and direct messaging to parents/caregivers of children.
- Galesville LTC Pharmacy ($100,000): The Trempealeau County Vaccination Outreach project will deploy pharmacy staff to the rural cities, towns and villages within Trempealeau County, currently underserved by the small overburdened and understaffed established health care facilities. They will work to meet residents where they live to provide COVID vaccine awareness, education and access.
- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin ($25,000): Trempealeau, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Brown and Dane counties. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin plans to support community outreach and education about the COVID-19 vaccine and referrals to vaccination sites. This outreach and education will be conducted by Promotores de Salud primarily for Spanish-speaking, Latinx community members.
- Prevea Health ($100,000): Multiple counties. Prevea Health will continue outreach efforts with communities serving the vulnerable and underserved, and youth up to 11 years old, in up to eight northeast and western counties of Wisconsin having the greatest barriers to vaccination.
- United Migrant Opportunity Services ($49,918): Various counties, including Eau Claire and Barron. UMOS intends to continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination among Wisconsin’s migrant and seasonal farmworker population who reside in rural communities by outreaching to MSFWs in 27 counties throughout the state.
- Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium ($100,000): Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Clark, Douglas, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, St. Croix, Washburn, Jackson, Monroe, Burnett, Polk and Bad River counties. The organization will share direct-to-consumer vaccine messages via multiple social media platforms and messaging.
- Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Associations ($100,000): Multiple counties, including Eau Claire and La Crosse. WUCMAA will develop and implement a collective community outreach effort in ten counties, with four of them representing communities with the largest populations of Hmong residents in Wisconsin.
