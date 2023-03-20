ADRC fall prevention workshop nears: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host a seven-week Stepping On fall prevention workshop on from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 11-May 23.

In this workshop, participants will learn simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect your fall risk, how to get up safely if a fall occurs, ways to remove fall hazards at home, how to navigate safely outside and more.