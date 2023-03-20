ADRC fall prevention workshop nears: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host a seven-week Stepping On fall prevention workshop on from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 11-May 23.
In this workshop, participants will learn simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect your fall risk, how to get up safely if a fall occurs, ways to remove fall hazards at home, how to navigate safely outside and more.
Classes will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Class sizes are limited to 10 people and advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org. Interested individuals may also call the ADRC at 715-839-4735.
Sacred Heart discusses benefits of better sleep: The National Sleep Foundation says 45% of Americans report poor or insufficient sleep negatively affects their daily lives.
According to an HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital news release, sleep is one of the pillars of a healthy lifestyle, along with a balanced diet and regular exercise.
Kelly Schmidt, Sacred Heart Sleep Disorders Center facilitator, says sleep is when the brain and body disconnect from the senses, no longer allowing us to process information from the outside. In turn, sleep allows us to review activities and experiences from that day, which strengths memory; gives our organs time to rest; allows our immune system to scan for infections and fight illnesses; and allows a child or teenager’s muscles to grow, the hospital stated.
“Sleep also helps us think more clearly and creatively and improves mood,” Schmidt stated. “And it keeps us safe by helping to avoid drowsy driving and accidents at work.”
The term “sleep hygiene” refers to a series of healthy sleep habits that can improve your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep:
- Limit the use of electronics one hour prior to bed to prepare bodies and brains for sleep.
- Do not go to bed hungry.
- Keep the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house.
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol four to six hours before bedtime.
- If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy.
According to the hospital, it’s always best to stay in a routine when it comes to bedtime and wake time, especially with kids.
“It’s difficult to get kids to bed sometimes, so allowing them to stay up a bit later every now and then is okay, but try not to deviate more than one hour,” Schmidt stated.
Insufficient sleep can lead to health conditions such as irritability, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression and diabetes.
There are more than 80 identified sleep disorders, the hospital stated, and sometimes, the cause has nothing to do with actual lack of sleep. Schmidt says stress, depression, a change in family dynamics, a new career and other life adjustments can lead to trouble sleeping.
If you have concerns about sleep patterns, or have difficulties falling or staying asleep, contact the Sacred Heart Sleep Disorders Center at 715-717-4933, or learn more at hshs.org/SacredHeart/Services/Sleep-Disorders.
For more information about getting quality sleep, visit sleepeducation.org/healthy-sleep/healthy-sleep-habits/.
Women’s Giving Circle to host child care event: The members of the Women’s Giving Circle invite the Eau Claire area community to their educational event on child care challenges in the Chippewa Valley.
This free event is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., Eau Claire. A social for in-person attendees will begin at 5 p.m. The event will also have an option for online viewing.
The event, titled “Childcare Challenges in the Chippewa Valley: How It Affects Our Community,” will feature panelists Janet Black (REACH, Inc., and Hand in Hand), Amanda Dohms (Chippewa Valley Technical College), Renee Ernsting (Western Dairyland) and Chris Hambuch-Boyle (retired educator).
The panelists will discuss the problems and opportunities our community faces in child care, including problems with finding affordable, quality child care; how the issue has worsened over the years; the importance of quality care and the role it plays in early childhood development; and an overview of resources.
For more information, visit https://eccfwi.org/event/womens-giving-circle-educational-event-save-the-date/.
To register, visit https://ev8.perigonlive.com/4-evt8accaa9559574d7f80f2b1f84b450421.
Mayo offers tips for preventing and treating spinal arthritis: Many types of arthritis can affect your musculoskeletal system, a Mayo Clinic Health System news release stated.
Joints are physical points of connection between bones, and cartilage is the tissue that covers the surface of the bone at the joint. A membrane, called the synovial membrane, lines the joint and is filled with a fluid known as synovial fluid. All these components work together to make movement easy.
“Over time, the cartilage in joints can break down and cause swelling and tenderness,” stated Dr. Gazanfar Rahmathulla, a neurosurgeon at Mayo in Eau Claire. “It’s common in the joints used daily, such as the hands and knees. The spine comprises 33 bones stacked one over the other like Lego blocks, connected by three different joints. Arthritis can affect various joints in the body that are load-bearing and where movement occurs, including the spine.”
The most common type of arthritis, according to Mayo, are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage that caps your bones wears away. Degenerative changes can happen over time in joints used daily for motion.
Rheumatoid arthritis is caused when your body’s immune system mistakenly attacks your joints, the hospital stated. You may experience pain and swelling, and your bones and joints slowly erode and deform. You can get this type of arthritis at any age, but it is usually more common in adults 40 or older.
The spine is susceptible to osteoarthritis because of the motion between the vertebrae. It’s most common in the lower back, or lumbar spine, because these joints carry most of the body weight, the hospital stated. When a person stands upright, the lumber spine experiences additional strain and wears out faster than nonmobile levels, such as the middle of the spine.
The neck also is susceptible to arthritis. This is because of the millions of flexions, extensions and rotary movements made by the joints in the neck. Over time, the disc cartilages and facet joints tend to wear out.
According to Mayo, there are several factors that can increase the risk of osteoarthritis. We can modify some of these risk factors, but the others are inherent and not modifiable. The factors that cannot be changed include a person’s age, genetics, gender and ethnicity.
For risk factors that can be changed, the saying “an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” applies to spinal arthritis. The modifiable risk factors include obesity, metabolic syndrome, previous injury, occupation, diet and physical activity. There are things that you can do to lower your risk of arthritis developing and causing painful symptoms, such as:
- Remain active: The more sedentary people are, the more likely they will have issues with arthritis pain. Strenuous physical activity isn’t necessary. Simple exercises, like walking, help keep you mobile and your joints healthy.
- Maintain a healthy weight: Carrying extra weight is hard on the joints in your back. Aim for a healthy body weight to keep your joints happy.
- Don’t use tobacco: People may understand that smoking affects lung health, but it also speeds up cartilage loss in joints and aggravates back pain. Don’t start smoking, and if you do smoke, quit.
Many people have some degree of degenerative changes in their spines due to arthritis, Mayo stated. But not everybody who has arthritis on diagnostic imaging has symptoms. Treatment is only considered if a person is experiencing symptoms that don’t go away with exercise or weight loss, and arthritis is present on images, such as an X-ray.
“It can be difficult to find the exact source of pain due to multiple joints, levels or nerves in the spine,” Rahmathulla stated in the news release. “Images, like an MRI scan or X-ray, help the health care team identify where the pain is coming from.”
To develop an individualized treatment plan, the health care team will match the image results with the patient’s reported symptoms. Any surgical procedure carries risk, the hospital stated, so the goal is to medically manage arthritis symptoms without surgery in most cases.
Conservative medical options for treating symptomatic spinal arthritis include physical therapy, chiropractic manipulation, exercise, massage, medications and weight loss. For most patients, these options lessen back pain and improve mobility.
Additional treatments may be necessary if symptoms aren’t improving or the arthritis is causing compression of the nerves, leading to weakness or loss of mobility, Mayo stated. Surgical options range from a laminectomy to a spinal fusion.
According to Mayo, it’s important to remember that nearly everyone will experience back pain at some time in their lives. Members of the health care team, including pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, physical therapy, and finally, the spine surgeon, carefully evaluate each patient and identify who may be a candidate for surgical intervention versus those who may not benefit from surgery and need to continue medical treatment options.
“It is essential that you talk with your health care team if you are struggling with ongoing back pain or pain and weakness that radiates down your legs or arms,” Rahmathulla stated.
