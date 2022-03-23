Mayo to begin allowing two visitors per patient: Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin will allow two visitors per patient beginning Thursday, March 24, at 8 a.m., Mayo announced Tuesday. This policy change includes Mayo hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, as well as all clinics in the region. Each patient may designate up to five visitors on their visitor list.
Patients and visitors are required to wear a surgical or procedural mask and follow safety guidelines. Masks are available at hospital, emergency department and clinic entrances.
Visiting hours for the hospitals will be held daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outpatient visiting hours are for the duration of the appointment.
Not permitted for visitation are those who:
- Are under age 5
- Have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home isolation
- Have a pending COVID-19 test
- Are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Visitors will not be permitted for patients who test positive for COVID-19 or whose COVID-19 test results are pending. Exceptions to visitor restrictions may be granted for patients receiving end-of-life care, pediatric patients and elderly patients who require assistance. A list of exceptions is on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
This policy will remain in place until further notice. Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and adjust policies as needed to provide a safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.
ADRC workshop helps reduce sedentary behavior: The Aging & Disability Resource Center will offer a four-week Stand Up and Move More workshop designed to help reduce sedentary behavior by 68 minutes per day.
Stand Up and Move More is designed for adults ages 55 and up who sit more than six hours per day and can stand on their own. The month-long program meets via telephone conference on Mondays from 10-11 a.m. between April 4-25. A refresher session will be offered on May 23.
Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the start of the program at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735. Program materials will be mailed.
State DHS encourages parents to check for recalled for formula: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are investigating five consumer complaints nationwide of infant illness related to infant formula products from the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Mich., a Wisconsin Department of Health Services press release said.
Between September 2021 and January 2022, all of the infants who fell ill reportedly had consumed powdered infant formula produced at the facility. As a result, a recall was issued on Feb. 22 for Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formula produced during a certain time period.
The FDA advises consumers not to use any of the recalled products. Recalled products may be identified by the seven- to nine-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the packaging. Products are included in recall if they have all three of the following items:
- The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
- The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2
- The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later
Additionally, Abbott Nutrition has recalled Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case). At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled. Additional recall information is available on the FDA website.
Hospitals share effects of caffeine consumption: March is Caffeine Awareness Month and area HSHS hospitals are sharing the dangerous side effects that caffeine consumption can have on the human brain and body.
The FDA estimates that 80% of U.S. adults consume caffeine daily, HSHS said. Although it can help with alertness, health experts say overdoing it can have consequences, including:
- Increased risk of heart attack
- Increased blood pressure
- Insomnia
- Skin aging and wrinkling
- Headaches
- Increased anxiety
One known effect of caffeine is how it negatively stimulates the adrenal glands. The adrenal glands sit on the kidneys and play a role in releasing hormones when humans are confronted with stress. When caffeine is consumed, these glands are stimulated to release adrenaline into the body. This can affect sleep patterns and make people less alert in the morning and throughout the day.
According to HSHS, the FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily for adults; however, some people are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine and how fast it breaks down in the body, so less is recommended.
The hospitals listed the following examples of caffeine totals in common beverages:
- One 8-ounce cup of black coffee contains 56 mg of caffeine
- One 8-ounce cup of green tea contains 35-70 mg of caffeine
- One 8-ounce energy drink contains 50-250 mg of caffeine
- One 12-ounce can of cola contains 40-50 mg of caffeine
- One 8-ounce can of energy coffee contains 145 mg of caffeine
Caffeine is not recommended for children, women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, and those who are breast feeding. It also should not be mixed with certain medications.
If you decide to lower your caffeine intake, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s hospitals Clinical Dietitian Betsy Fish says you should drink more water to avoid dehydration and cut back gradually to avoid withdrawal symptoms such as headaches and anxiety.
