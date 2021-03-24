Marshfield Clinic Health System begins enrolling for new Community Corps program
Marshfield Clinic Health System began enrollment Monday for Community Corps, a new AmeriCorps program which launched in January.
The new program will place 80 full-time members across Wisconsin to support clinics, hospitals, coalitions, youth serving organizations, public health and other nonprofits and government agencies to address local health priorities, according to Marshfield.
People serving in the program might work on nutrition, mental health, substance misuse, chronic disease prevention, healthy growth and development, academics, tobacco or physical fitness, according to Marshfield.
The program is accepting applications for people interested in serving September 2021 through August 2022.
“Community Corps members will provide additional capacity to help organizations address their most pressing community health needs,” said Brian Blahnik, manager of the new program.
People interested can visit Marshfield Clinic’s website at communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/en/Americorps.
People with questions about becoming a member or about the program in general, can contact Brian Blahnik, program manager, at blahnik.brian@marshfieldclinic.org or (715)221-8403.
Eau Claire City-County Health Department urges attention to pre-diabetes
March 23 is American Diabetes Alert Day. In Wisconsin, one in three adults have prediabetes, but 90% of people do not know they have it, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
To find out your risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes, take the quiz at www.preventdiabetesWI.org, the Health Department said. If your results are a 5 or higher, you may be at higher risk of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Talk to your doctor to see if additional testing is needed, the Health Department said.
Prediabetes means your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are higher than normal but aren’t high enough to be called type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, prediabetes can turn into type 2 diabetes, the Health Department said.
Prevea physician offers tips for returning to outdoor activities this spring
Take it easy, check your gear and keep your exercise varied this spring, a Prevea Health physician cautioned.
“Exercise has all kinds of health benefits including controlling weight, lowering risk of chronic disease, strengthening bones and even improving mental health and mood,” said Dr. Berkin Ulgen, a primary care provider specializing in sports medicine and family medicine at Prevea Health. “However, when jumping back into an outdoor routine, it’s easy to push yourself too hard and put yourself at risk for injury.”
If you were sedentary this winter, consider your health before you start exercising outdoors, Prevea said in a press release: “It’s recommended that you ease into outdoor exercise to prevent overexertion or injury.”
Ulgen cautioned people to make sure they have well-fitting athletic shoes and proper clothing, plan workouts that balance aerobic and anaerobic exercise, don’t forget to focus on core strength and flexibility and watch out for sports-related physical injuries.