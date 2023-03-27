ADRC Healthy Living with Diabetes program nears: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host a Healthy Living with Diabetes program over the course of six weeks from 1-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, April 13-May 25.

This evidence-based program is for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. Topics include healthy eating and nutrition; food label reading and meal planning; relaxation techniques; fitness for exercise and fun; feedback and problem-solving; stress and depression management; short-term goal setting; and communicating with friends, family and your medical team.