ADRC Healthy Living with Diabetes program nears: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host a Healthy Living with Diabetes program over the course of six weeks from 1-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, April 13-May 25.
This evidence-based program is for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. Topics include healthy eating and nutrition; food label reading and meal planning; relaxation techniques; fitness for exercise and fun; feedback and problem-solving; stress and depression management; short-term goal setting; and communicating with friends, family and your medical team.
Classes will be held at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire.
Participants must register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735. Workshop class sizes are limited to 10 participants.
HSHS offers tips to prevent accidental poisoning: The National Safety Council reports more than 90% of all poisonings happen at home. Cosmetics and personal care products lead the list of most the common substances implicated in pediatric poison exposures.
According to the most recent data form the NSC, one poison exposure was reported to U.S. poison control centers every 15 seconds in 2020.
As part of National Poison Prevention Week, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals issued a statement on the dangers of potentially poisonous medicines and chemicals, and offered tips on how to keep your loved ones safe.
“In the emergency department, we treat accidental poison consumptions that can range from children swallowing soap or cleaning products to adults taking an unadvised dosage of certain medicines,” stated Tyler Bowe, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s trauma coordinator. “It’s important to keep any potentially harmful products out of the reach of children and read labels carefully before taking any medications.”
If you encounter someone who was potentially exposed to poisonous substances:
Call 911 if they are unconscious or having difficulty breathing.
Remain calm. Most poison emergencies can be resolved quickly over the phone.
Contact the Poison Control helpline at 1-800-222-1222. Online help is available at poison.org. Both options are free, confidential and staffed by experts.
Preventative measures are always the best way to protect your family from accidental poisoning, the hospitals stated. Tips include:
Place household cleaning products up and away, out of children’s reach and sight. Make sure to put cleaning supplies and chemicals away after every use.
Keep all household cleaning products in their original containers. When buying products, look for child-resistant containers for an extra layer of protection.
Check your home for products that might be harmful to kids like cleaning supplies, liquid laundry packets, plants, pesticides, alcohol and medicine. Keep personal care products such as lotion, makeup, cleanser and deodorant where kids can’t get into them.
Be aware of any medications or makeup that may be in your purse, laptop bag or backpack. Store handbags out of the reach of young children.
Never call medicine “candy” to get a child to take it when needed.
For more information on how to protect yourself and your family, visit www.poison.org.
Prevea expands therapy options in northwestern Wisconsin: Kayla Petersen, LPC-IT, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West.
“I believe effective therapy requires authentic connection,” stated Petersen in a Prevea news release. “To cultivate that connection, an individual coming to therapy needs to feel safe, recognized and unconditionally supported with their best interests being taken to heart.”
Petersen specializes in individual and couples therapy; depression, anxiety and mood disorders; women’s issues; stress management; life transitions; grief and loss; mindfulness skills, including mindfulness-based cognitive behavioral therapy; emotional processing; LGBTQIAP+ affirming therapy; dialectical behavioral therapy; and acceptance and commitment therapy.
Petersen received a master’s degree at St. Bonaventure University and is certified as a licensed professional counselor in training by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional services.
Petersen joins Tracy Kleingartner, LPC, who sees patients at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center and the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave.
To schedule an appointment with Petersen or Kleingartner in Ladysmith, call 715-532-0203. To schedule an appointment with Kleingartner in Rice Lake, call 715-719-0662.