Prevea COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center on March 6: Prevea Health will host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W in Ladysmith, on March 6 for community members eligible for vaccination under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Appointments are required for vaccinations, and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply.
The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea; all available appointments will be current in MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device.
Visit www.prevea.com/vaccine for information on Prevea vaccine clinic locations, how to create a MyPrevea account, how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination and more. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, please call 1 (833) 344-4373.
New pediatrician in Chippewa Falls: Prevea Health is now offering pediatric care to patients at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center with the addition of Dr. Chad Kritzberger to the organization.
Kritzberger, a board-certified pediatrician, specializes in pediatric care, newborns to age 18, well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and care coordination with local schools for children with academic and behavioral concerns.
Kritzberger completed his residency at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and graduated from Mayo Medical School. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire gets Level III Trauma designation: Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Most Wisconsin hospitals are classified as either Level I, II, III or IV trauma care facilities, with Level I facilities providing the most comprehensive and complete trauma care available, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
With MMC-EC’s new designation, the hospital “provides assessment, resuscitation, stabilization, and emergency surgery and arranges transfer to a Level I or II facility for definitive surgical and intensive care as necessary,” according to the Wisconsin DHS.
“We opened this hospital in July 2018, and I am very proud of the efforts and commitment our Emergency Department and local medical staff showed in earning this designation,” said Bill Priest, MMC-EC chief administrative officer.
In 2020, fewer than 5% of Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire trauma patients required being transferred to a higher-level trauma center, according to the hospital.
Eau Claire participating in ‘Be Active Wisconsin’ community challenge: The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks/trail systems and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition.
All active minutes count, not just running or walking. The winning community will receive a trophy, and all participants receive a T-shirt, according to the city of Eau Claire. Tere is a personal goal of 200 minutes a week, but there are no requirements and no awards given for personal goals, so that you can customize it based on your needs.
All participants will have access to a Google Form (bit.ly/BeActiveMinutes), where you will enter your minutes for each week by Monday morning at 10 a.m. The link to the form will have been be emailed to all registered participants March 1. The numbers for each community will be sent out to all community representatives on Mondays.
Community members can register at eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net Community Programs. Registration fee is $10. Proceeds from this event will support the ECPRF’s youth scholarship fund.
For additional information, contact the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry at 715-839-5032 or at recreation@eauclairewi.gov.
Augusta library to host virtual gardening programs: Series of videos posted on YouTube, which started March 1. The Augusta Memorial Public Library is partnering with the Amery, Clear Lake and Ellsworth public libraries to host a series of virtual gardening programs presented by the UW-Extension and St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners.
The free virtual gardening series will include the following dates and topics:
- 3/8/21: Seed selection, seed starting, hardening off, and transplanting. Presented by UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Diana Alfuth.
- 3/15/21: Understanding soil tests/ fertilizer (lawn, houseplants, flower, vegetables), Presented by UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Diana Alfuth.
- 3/22/21: Alternative Gardening Methods: Straw bale, lasagna. Presented by UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Diana Alfuth.
- 3/29/21: Weed control, presented by UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Diana Alfuth.
- 4/5/21: Kitchen/Herb gardening, presented by Eau Claire County Master Gardener volunteer Jeannie Chromey.
- 4/12/21: Money Saving Gardening Tips for Money Smart Week; to be determined.
- 4/19/21: CSA farming, presented by Brandon Wiarda of Sleepy Root Farm.
The series will be recorded and available for online viewing at bit.ly/AMPLwi. For more information about these events, contact the libraries at augustalibrary.org or contact the Augusta Memorial Public Library at 715-286-2070, via email at aulib@augustalibrary.org or by visiting the library at 113 North Stone St., Augusta.
Aging & Disability Resource Center seeking public opinions on three-year plan: The Aging & Disability Resource Center is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas that will help the organization improve programs and services for the residents of Eau Claire County as they age. The public’s answers will help the ADRC develop a three-year plan.
The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/h9bx76bd or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 and taking the survey over the phone. The public can also request a paper copy be mailed to them.
HSHS hospitals provide tips during American Heart Month: Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States; one in every four deaths is from heart disease or stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During American Heart Month, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are committed to educating the public on how to lead a healthier lifestyle and keep hearts beating strong.
Limit unhealthy fats and cholesterol. Limiting saturated and trans fats is the most important step you can take to reduce your blood cholesterol and lower your risk of coronary artery disease.
- Choose low-fat protein sources.
- Eat more vegetables and fruits.
- Select whole grains.
- Reduce the sodium (salt) in your food.
- Go for a walk.
- Take the stairs.
- Add movement to your workday.
- Stand, rather than sit, at work.
Symptoms can vary widely for heart disease, and some heart disease goes undetected until a catastrophic event such as a heart attack or sudden death, said HSHS dietician Susan Kasik-Miller.
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic continues annual fundraising event: The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s annual fundraising event, “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box,” continues in March with “Cocktails for Spring Fever.”
Curated by The Coffee Grounds, six “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” events are planned, one each month from December to May, each with its own theme and food and beverage offerings.
To place an order, visit https://www.thecoffeegrounds.com/events-2. A limited number of boxes are available for order until March 9 or until they’re sold out. Boxes will be ready for pick up at The Coffee Grounds on March 12.
The goal of the Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box series is to fund client services and patient medications for two full months.
From staff reports