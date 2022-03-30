ADRC to offer Medicare seminar: The Aging & Disability Resource Center will offer free a Medicare and You presentation at 10 a.m. on April 6 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse for anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families.
A virtual version of the presentation will be held at 1 p.m. on April 22.
Attendees will learn about Medicare Supplemental Insurance, the Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare.
To register for Medicare and You, visit www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735.
Area hospitals share tips for allergy sufferers: As temperatures continue to rise, allergists at Prevea Health are encouraging spring allergy sufferers to create a strategy for combatting the upcoming season.
From diagnosing preexisting allergies to recommending medications, allergists say now is the time to prepare for the start of the allergy season beginning in April or May.
According to Prevea and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, most people’s seasonal allergy and asthma symptoms are triggered by pollen. The types of pollen that trigger symptoms vary from person to person and region to region.
Pollen is produced by most trees in the spring, grasses during late spring and summer, and ragweed and other late-producing plants in late summer and early fall. Many allergists agree that pollen counts are increasing on a yearly basis and the trend will continue, Prevea said.
Beyond medication, Prevea and St. Joseph’s suggest the following tips for allergy sufferers:
- Do not dry your clothes on a clothesline, as pollen in the air will stick to them.
- Keep windows closed and use air conditioning during peak pollen seasons.
- If you have asthma, avoid cutting grass or wear a mask.
- If you are outdoors during the day, shower at night and change your clothes.
- If you are bothered by hay fever or asthma, keep your grass cut short or replace it with a ground cover, such as Irish moss, bunch grass or dichondra. These options do not produce a significant amount of pollen.
State DHS encourages parents to check for recalled for formula: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are investigating five consumer complaints nationwide of infant illness related to infant formula products from the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Mich., a Wisconsin Department of Health Services press release said.
Between September 2021 and January 2022, all of the infants who fell ill reportedly had consumed powdered infant formula produced at the facility. As a result, a recall was issued on Feb. 22 for Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formula produced during a certain time period.
The FDA advises consumers not to use any of the recalled products. Recalled products may be identified by the seven- to nine-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the packaging. Products are included in recall if they have all three of the following items:
- The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
- The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2
- The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later
Additionally, Abbott Nutrition has recalled Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case). At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled. Additional recall information is available on the FDA website.
From staff reports