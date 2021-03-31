New child and adolescent psychiatrist at Prevea Health in Eau Claire: Child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Dane Jensen, has joined Prevea Health’s behavioral care family in Eau Claire.
Jensen, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist, specializes in behavioral, depression, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, personality disorders, developmental disorders, eating disorders, behavior issues, family conflict, trauma and psychiatric assessment and medication management for children, teenagers and adults up to age 25.
Jensen graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed residency programs in adult psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Minnesota, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences.
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is primary lab in CDC COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, the research division of Marshfield Clinic Health System, was the sole reference laboratory in the nation to support the CDC-led study released this week that shows mRNA vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, to be 90% effective after the second dose against SARS-CoV-2, and 80% after the first dose.
The Research Institute, which received a $22.5 million CDC grant in July to play a leading role in a number of COVID-19 studies across the U.S., tested 3,950 samples each week for 13 consecutive weeks from health care personnel, first responders and other frontline and essential workers from across the U.S. The study demonstrated in real world conditions the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines in both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19.
“Our study participants are at an increased risk of COVID-19 as a result of their workplace exposure to patients, co-workers and/or the public,” said Dr. Jennifer Meece, director of the Research Institute’s Integrated Research and Development Laboratory. “The study showed the vaccine is effective and should provide reassurance to clinicians and the public of the preventive value of COVID-19 vaccination.”
It was the first of many COVID-19-related studies the Research Institute will help publish in the coming months as a result of the $22.5 million grant and subsequent grants, Marshfield Clinic said in a press release.