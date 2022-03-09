Medicare informational session this afternoon: Wednesday, March 9, today, at 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare this one-hour educational seminar, which is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions on options and what is included in Medicare. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Family Support Center to hold two free domestic violence support group series: The Family Support Center will hold two free, confidential groups for people impacted by domestic violence beginning in March.
The Breaking the Silence group meets Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. Breaking the Silence is open to adults who have experienced or witnessed any form of domestic violence. Participants will learn how to cope and relax, recognize unhealthy relationships, identify red flags, create a safety plan and empower themselves.
Safety and Strength, a support group for survivors of domestic violence, will meet in person Tuesday through Friday, March 22-25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Family violence between parents is traumatic for children, even if they don’t see it, hear it or experience it directly. Participants will work to nurture connections between protective parents and youth affected by family violence.
All ages of children are welcome. Advanced registration is required by March 14. For more information or to register, call Robin at 715-723-1138 or email rsfcpartner@fsccf.org.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals announce new chief nursing officer: Travis Christman has been appointed Chief Nursing Officer of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, HSHS announced Tuesday. He began in the new role Feb. 20.
Christman started as a registered nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit at Sacred Heart in 2009; since then he has worked in leadership positions including director of cardiology, progressive care, oncology, critical care and cardiopulmonary services, the hospitals said.
“From the time I started CNA work, I was convinced nursing is what I wanted to do,” Christmas said in a statement. “...Now, I have the opportunity to be the leader for nurses and other clinical team members and hope to impact them and patients in a positive way.”
Christman is a graduate of the nursing program at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. He received a master of science in nursing leadership and a bachelor of science in nursing from American Sentinel University.
New endocrinologist at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire: Dr. Omar El Kawkgi has joined the Department of Endocrinology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, the health system announced.
El Kawkgi completed medical school at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in Dublin. He completed a residency in internal medicine at UMass Chan Medical School and a fellowship in endocrinology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
El Kawkgi is an assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and is a member of several professional societies. His professional interests include managing thyroid disease, Graves’ disease and diabetes.
From staff reports