Sacred Heart receives Primary Plus Stroke Certification: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has received certification as a Primary Plus Stroke Center from DNV Healthcare USA Inc., the hospital announced. Sacred Heart is the only health care organization in northwestern Wisconsin to receive this designation.
“This certification validates to our communities that we have the resources, skills and expertly trained team members to provide the best possible stroke care,” stated Annie Letkiewicz, Sacred Heart stroke program coordinator, in a hospital news release. “We are proud of this certification because it demonstrates we provide a wide range of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education. We are also the only hospital in the region with the capability to remove blood clots in the brain for those experiencing an acute stoke.”
The DNV Primary Plus Stroke Certification is awarded based on industry standards set by the American Stroke Association and the Brain Attack Coalition, which are among the most prestigious stroke agencies in the world, the hospital stated.
One in six people will experience a stroke in their lifetime and an estimated 17 million strokes happen each year worldwide, according to the ASA. Letkiewicz said getting to a hospital quickly for diagnosis and treatment is proven to produce the best outcomes.
“Minutes and hours after a successful clot retrieval procedure, patients may be walking and talking and symptom free, even after serious stroke symptoms,” stated Dr. Jacques Tham, interventional radiologist at Sacred Heart. “The sooner a patient can be brought to a hospital that performs clot retrieval, the better chance he or she has of recovery.”
Mayo recognized as top hospital: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has once again been recognized by Newsweek on its list of the "Best Hospitals in the U.S.," which was released in early March.
The hospital was ranked among the top 2% of hospitals in the U.S., at No. 70, the hospital stated in a news release. Additionally, Mayo received an above-average rating for infection prevention measures.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is joined on this list by Mayo Clinic Health System locations in La Crosse. In addition, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., has again been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the world on the Newsweek list of "World's Best Hospitals."
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the U.S.," stated Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. "This recognition reflects the skills, hard work and dedication our staff bring every day to provide the most advanced care for to the residents of Northwest Wisconsin."
The Newsweek rankings are based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals, and key performance metrics, such as patient safety, hygiene measures, quality of care and patient-reported outcomes.
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Awarded Vaccination Grant: The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic has been awarded funding of nearly $20,000 through the Improving Routine Adult Uptake Through Community Outreach Grant Program provided from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services through the Immunization Cooperative Agreement with the CDC.
The program seeks to educate adults in the community on the need for updating routine vaccines, empower communities to overcome barriers, and promote uptake of routine vaccinations.
Vaccinations are a critical tool in preventing and mitigating the spread of diseases within the community. As a result of the funding, the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic has hired Sidney Dickinson, a nursing student from UW-Eau Claire, as a limited-term intern to assist with outreach materials and information sessions on the importance of routine vaccinations.
Educational sessions and printed materials will be provided in both English and Spanish, with outreach specifically aimed at the growing Hispanic population in the Chippewa Valley Available vaccinations may include Influenza, HPV, MMR, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis B, Twin Rix (Hepatitis A & B), and Tdap.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital recognized for stroke care: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire recently received two certificates for excellence in stroke care from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Coverdell Stroke Program. The hospital was selected to receive the awards over 81 other eligible Wisconsin Coverdell Champion Hospitals.
The first Coverdell award presented recognizes the hospital’s successful reduction in time between patient arrival and getting a crucial CAT scan when a patient is experiencing stroke symptoms. The CT procedure allows the stroke team to see detailed pictures of areas inside the body, in this case, the brain, where an active stroke may be occurring.
The second Coverdell award acknowledges Sacred Heart Hospital’s expert stroke data tracking and reporting each quarter of last year. This accuracy allows the hospital to continually streamline and improve upon efficiencies.