Sacred Heart receives Primary Plus Stroke Certification: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has received certification as a Primary Plus Stroke Center from DNV Healthcare USA Inc., the hospital announced. Sacred Heart is the only health care organization in northwestern Wisconsin to receive this designation.

“This certification validates to our communities that we have the resources, skills and expertly trained team members to provide the best possible stroke care,” stated Annie Letkiewicz, Sacred Heart stroke program coordinator, in a hospital news release. “We are proud of this certification because it demonstrates we provide a wide range of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education. We are also the only hospital in the region with the capability to remove blood clots in the brain for those experiencing an acute stoke.”