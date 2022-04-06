HSHS Sacred Heart recognizes National Donate Life Month: April is National Donate Life Month, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is emphasizing the benefits of organ, tissue and eye donation.
According to the hospital, more than 11,000 people across the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ, tissue or eye donation. More than 2,000 of those individuals are from Wisconsin.
To recognize the importance of donation, Sacred Heart is flying a “Donate Life” flag outside the hospital’s front entrance for the entire month.
Anne Pretasky, a Sacred Heart Hospital registered nurse and manager of the hospital’s critical care unit, says despite advances in technology and medicine, lifesaving transplants are not possible without the selfless generosity of community members.
“Another person is added to the national transplant wait list every nine minutes and 17 people die every day waiting for a lifesaving organ,” said Pretasky in a Sacred Heart press release. “Only 2-4% of people who die are eligible to be organ donors so that’s why it’s so important to have many people across the country on each state’s donor registry.”
Pretasky says choosing to be a donor can provide healing for both the donor and the recipient’s family.
“Years down the road people feel good about the decision their loved one made,” she said. “It gives their generous loved one a chance to live on and it gives the recipient more years to live and love.”
Did you know?:
- One organ donor can save up to eight lives. Organs help patients in liver, kidney or heart failure, those suffering from cystic fibrosis, those on dialysis, and many other common illnesses.
- One cornea donor can restore sight to two people whose blindness may have been caused by a traumatic eye injury, a serious infection or other corneal condition.
- One tissue donor can heal up to 75 people. Tissue is used to treat severe burns and abrasions, and in reconstructive surgery for patients such as breast cancer survivors.
Register to become an organ, tissue or eye donor at the Department of Motor Vehicles, by mail or online at donatelifewisconsin.org.
Insurance provider offers Medicare seminar: Mediqwest Insurance Services will offer an ABC’s and D’s of Medicare meeting at 10:30 a.m. on April 6 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. This presentation will briefly, but clearly, describe the basic elements of Medicare. It will include information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Prevea now taking appointments for second COVID-19 booster: Following authorization from the FDA and recommendation by the CDC, an additional COVID-19 booster dose has been made available for those ages 50 years and older, certain immunocompromised individuals, and people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments for those eligible for an additional COVID-19 booster may now be scheduled at Prevea Health locations, statewide.
Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Prevea to receive mRNA booster doses or any COVID-19 primary vaccination series. The fastest way to set up an appointment with Prevea is through MyPrevea, which is available as an app on any smartphone or device, or at www.myprevea.com. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-833-344-4373.
ADRC to host falls prevention workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a seven-week falls prevention workshop between April 12 and May 24.
Stepping On teaches participants simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect fall risk, how to get up safely if they do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home, how to navigate safely outside and more.
This program takes place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Class size is limited to eight and advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org, or by calling 715-839-4735.
Mental Health Wellness session offered virtually: A free, virtual Mental Health Wellness session will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on April 12.
This Breath Work seminar will be presented by Anthony McMorran, Tuning Tree Healing Services, and facilitated by Luke Fedie, Behavioral Health Administrator for the Eau Claire County Department of Health Services.
Register in advanced for Breath Work at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuGgrzMuE9RzmtEZk3Tz8LOg7j3axTvS. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
NAMI family support group session nears: The Chippewa Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its next Family Support Group session from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. NAMI Chippewa Valley is based out of Banbury Place, Building #2D, Suite 420F, 800 Wisconsin St., Eau Claire.
Call 715-450-6484 to register. Group size is limited to 12. Masks are required.
From staff reports