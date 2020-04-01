Mayo Clinic grant program available to northwest Wisconsin nonprofits: For the sixth year, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering its Hometown Health Grant program. This program seeks to improve the health of communities in Northwest Wisconsin.
The grant application is open to nonprofit organizations in Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
Last year, $155,000 was issued in grants to nine nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Grant awards generally range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a maximum of $25,000, and are given to projects "that demonstrate exceptional local significance and impact."
For application requirements and to apply by April 30, visit the Hometown Health Grant page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Patients can use telephone, virtual visits for appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System: Mayo Clinic has postponed elective surgeries, procedures and office visits, but continues to see patients who have acute care needs, such as illnesses, injuries or required monitoring.
If a visit can safely be deferred eight or more weeks without negatively affecting a patient's health, the appointment may be rescheduled or may be converted to a telephone or virtual consult, according to a news release.
Mayo Clinic patients can message their care teams or access Express Care Online through a Patient Online Services account for assessing potential or confirmed COVID-19 symptoms for patients 18 months and older who live in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Medical professionals will review your symptoms and provide a response within an hour. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for COVID-19 symptoms.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital offering community garden to grow food for those in need: It is the eighth season that HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will offer plots in its community garden to feed those in need. The plots will be ready for gardeners by mid-May, according to a news release.
For a small plot fee, people whose budgets do not allow for fresh produce, or who struggle to put food on the table can grow their own at the hospital’s Community Garden. People who feel they need the food are encouraged to keep their entire yield.
Individuals, service organizations, and other groups willing to grow and donate their entire harvest to local food pantries also are welcome to rent plots and donate their harvest to local food pantries through St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The garden is located off of Scheidler Road across from Chippewa Valley Technical College. The cost is $20 per plot for a household.
Donors will pay a one-time annual fee of $35 for one or more plots and are asked to donate the harvest to local food pantries through St. Joseph’s Hospital.
For more information, or to pick up an application, call Roger Elliot, community garden coordinator, at 715-563-2069, or email him at rwelae@charter.net.
Mayo Clinic not accepting handmade masks, gowns, other items: Mayo Clinic Health System is not accepting handmade items, including masks and gowns. If this should change, the clinic will notify the community of its needs, according to a news release.
Businesses who wish to donate new supplies, including large quantities of N95 or construction-grade masks, should complete and submit a form at tinyurl.com/tg8yq77 so the items can be vetted to ensure they meet requirements. They can also contact the clinic at EUCOMMUNITYGIVING@mayo.edu.
From staff reports