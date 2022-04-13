EC Mayo named one of ‘Best Hospitals’ in the U.S.: Eau Claire’s Mayo Clinic Health System has once again been named a top hospital according to Newsweek’s “Best Hospitals in the United States” list.
Mayo ranked No. 65, making it among the top 2% of hospitals in the U.S., a Mayo press release reported. It received an above-average rating for prevention measures.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the U.S.,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in the press release. “This recognition is a testament to the skills, hard work and dedication of our staff, who work tirelessly every day to bring the most advanced care available to the residents of Northwest Wisconsin.”
The Newsweek rankings are based on patient satisfaction survey results; hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals; and key performance metrics, such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of care.
ADRC to offer bladder and bowel workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center will offer a Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
This three-week online workshop will meet for two hours ever other week from 2-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, May 10 and 24 via Webex. Sessions will provide information and group activities, along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.
Mind Over Matter is limited to 10 women. A virtual Meet & Greet will be held at 2 p.m. on April 19 for those who would like practice using Webex. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to class at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735.
Prevea to host virtual allergy Q&A session: Seasonal allergy sufferers are invited to learn more about what triggers their symptoms, current treatment options available and how to better control their allergies in an upcoming presentation hosted by Prevea Health.
This free virtual event will kick-off at 6 p.m. on April 26 via Zoom and will feature allergist and immunologist Dr. Dylan Timberlake. The goal is to help allergy sufferers learn how to take control of their seasonal symptoms and offer the opportunity for participants to ask questions.
For those who experience sneezing, wheezing, itchy or watery eyes because of seasonal allergies, this session will offer treatment options to help keep the symptoms at bay. Registration is required and can be completed at www.prevea.com/events.
Participants will receive a Zoom link for the event upon registration.
Registration open for ADRC diabetes workshop: The ADRC will present a six-week Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does.
This workshop will convene weekly from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning April 21 and ending May 26 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire.
Topics include healthy eating and nutrition, dealing with stress, relaxation techniques, preventing low blood sugar, strategies for sick days, foot care, medication management, partnering with your health care provider, short term goal setting, physical activity, endurance, feedback and problem-solving, dealing with difficult emotions, and depression.
Workshop size is limited to 10 people. Please register in advance at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735.
From staff reports