Marshfield Clinic Health System accepting applications for behavior health grants: School districts in a number of Wisconsin counties are able to apply for a screening from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The screening, called b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits), is an online tool designed to help educators build the emotional health of students and help identify students who may need additional positive behavioral support, according to a news release from Security Health Plan.
Schools who get a grant receive technical support, biannual screenings for students and training consultation and support for teachers and staff. Districts eligible to receive the grant are located in one of the following Wisconsin counties: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Crawford, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara or Wood.
For more information or to apply, visit www.securityhealth.org/about-us/healthy-minds-best-universal-screening.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month: Each year in Wisconsin between 4,000 and 5,000 children are identified as being abused or neglected, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, HSHS Hospitals said in a news release.
“As a healthcare provider it can be extremely upsetting to see a case of child abuse surface in our hospital,” said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals Emergency Department Director Robin Schultz. “It’s important for us to remember that how we handle these types of patient encounters may impact their lives indefinitely.”
HSHS hospitals encourage the public to learn the signs of child maltreatment, which in many cases is committed by someone the child knows and trusts.
DCF Wisconsin says sometimes a parent’s demeanor or behavior sends a red flag about potential child abuse. Experts say a single warning sign of possible child maltreatment does not necessarily mean harm is occurring, but a closer look at the situation may be warranted when the signs appear repeatedly or in combination.
If a child reveals abuse, it’s important to listen carefully, let them know they’ve done the right thing by telling you, tell them it’s not their fault and explain what you’ll do next to keep them safe.
If you suspect child maltreatment, call 911 or Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.
Rice Lake Area Free Clinic to receive funding for pharmaceuticals from Security Health Plan: The Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, which offers health care services for uninsured and underinsured individuals throughout Barron, Rusk, Washburn, Polk, Burnett and Sawyer counties, is receiving funding from Security Health Plan for medication for patients with certain health conditions, Security Health Plan announced this week.
The Rice Lake Area Free Clinic serves hundreds of patients each year and has been operational since 2010, Security Health Plan said in a news release. The clinic is funded solely through charitable donations and doesn’t receive any federal or state funding. The clinic budgets $6,000 each year for pharmaceuticals, “which is a significant cost for us. The funding from Security Health Plan will allow us to provide necessary medication to patients with diabetes, hypertension, COPD, depression, infections and other health conditions,” said Mike Farrell, the free clinic’s director.