EC Health Department releases quarterly communicable diseases report: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department released its first quarterly communicable disease report of the year on Monday.
The following numbers represent total confirmed, probable and suspect cases of various communicable diseases in Eau Claire County Jan. 1 through March 31:
- Anaplasmosis: 2
- Campylobacteriosis: 6
- Chlamydia: 82
- COVID-19 (confirmed and probable cases only): 9,053
- Cryptosporidiosis: 2
- E. Coli — Pathogenic: 29
- Gonorrhea: 11
- Hepatitis C: 9
- Influenza-associated hospitalization: 4
- Lyme Disease: 1
- Meningitis: 1
- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (confirmed and probable cases only): 2
- Mycobacterial Disease (non-tuberculous): 3
- Streptococcus Disease, Invasive, Group B: 2
- Streptococcus Pneumoniae Invasive Disease: 1
- Syphilis: 4
- Tuberculosis, Latent Infection: 1
- Yersiniosis: 1
Prevea to host health disparities summit: Prevea Health will host its second Health Disparities Summit: Addressing Barriers to Vaccination in a daylong, virtual presentation between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
This event will bring local and national speakers together to highlight specific realities associated with rural communities and youth while providing a safe space to evaluate and reflect on the historic antecedents to current health disparities and inequities across Wisconsin.
Workshops will include a broad range of topics, including the creation of the current COVID-19 vaccines, hesitancy across people groups, herd immunity, Long-COVID and many others.
Attendees will also learn more about how systemic racism can impact health outcomes within particular demographics, the implications these impacts have on the workforce, and how individuals can recognize Wisconsin’s ever-changing demographics and utilize tools to better navigate our post-pandemic existence.
This summit is free to attend. To register and learn more about the conference, visit www.prevea.com/summit. A link for the event will be sent to participants upon registration.
Area hospital and Chippewa police partner for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will partner with the Chippewa Falls Police Department for the safe removal of unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at St. Joseph’s main entrance, 2116 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
Community members are encouraged to bring unwanted or expired medications to this National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event. The following items will be accepted:
- Prescription and over-the-counter medications
- Ointments
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Patches
- Inhalers
- Creams
- Vials
- Pet medications
- Vaping devices and cartridges (batteries will not be accepted)
According to a St. Joseph’s press release, these items should not be flushed down the toilet, poured down the drain or tossed in the garbage.
“Over time trace amounts of medicines can leach into the ground and contaminate rivers and lakes,” said Melissa Ives, St. Joseph’s Community Outreach Specialist. “By turning over these items to the property entity — in this case the police department — they will be disposed of properly and safely.”
The press released added that expired or unused medications kept in the home also create a public health and safety concern, as they can be stolen, misused, abused or accidentally ingested.
Community members are asked to follow safety protocols during the drive-thru event:
- Remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will come collect your items.
- Cross out identifying information on medication containers.
As a thank you to those who bring their medications to the drop off location on April 30, a limited number of gas gift cards, medication lock boxes and Deterra medicine deactivation bags will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Community members do not need to be a patient at St. Joseph’s to participate in the event.
For more information, visit https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.
Mayo Clinic Health System recognizes volunteers: As a part of National Volunteer Week (April 17-23), Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin would like to recognize the volunteers who perform countless valuable services within our community.
In 2021, 371 volunteers served more than 40,000 hours at Mayo locations across Northwest Wisconsin, saving $1.1 million, according to a Mayo press release.
“As I reflect on the last year with our volunteers, I am inspired,” said Jennifer Loew, director of Volunteer Services for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “When we were feeling exhausted by yet another COVID surge, our volunteers continued to bring joy, excitement and motivation. That joy and excitement inspired us to remember the importance of connection and remembering our purpose. They are an inspiration.”
Volunteer Services is currently recruiting greeters, transporters, stockers and supporters of STEP Force across all northwestern Mayo locations.
Volunteers need to be at least 14 years of age. All abilities are welcome. Those interested can sign up to volunteer at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/eau-claire/volunteer.
For more information, call Volunteer Services:
- Barron: 715-537-6766
- Bloomer:715-568-6177
- Eau Claire: 715-838-3262
- Hospice: 715-464-5265
- Menomonie: 715-233-7314
- Osseo: 715-233-7314
- Rice Lake: 715-537-6766
