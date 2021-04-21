Uninsured, other state residents may benefit from health insurance special enrollment period and new financial relief: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on April 7 announced that over 8,000 Wisconsin residents have enrolled in health insurance coverage during the first six weeks of the special enrollment period. President Joe Biden announced the enrollment period in February and recently extended the period until Aug. 15, according to the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
With the American Rescue Plan in place, premiums will decrease, on average, by $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month nationwide, according to a press release from the office. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, four out of five enrollees will now be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after tax credits, and over 50% will be able to find a Silver plan for $10 or less per month.
Both new and existing enrollees can check on these changes. Existing enrollees can update and resubmit their application to see if they qualify for the new subsidies. If no action is taken, existing enrollees will still see the savings when they file their 2021 taxes, the office said.
Wisconsin residents who are currently uninsured, already signed up for coverage through Healthcare.gov or eligible for COBRA coverage from a former employer may all benefit from the financial assistance available. People looking to get enrolled or change their current plan can visit Wiscovered.com or call 2-1-1 to get free expert help. The services are available in English, Spanish and Hmong.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital launches neonatal virtual care: Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire has launched neonatal virtual care services inside its Women and Infants Center. The launch is in partnership with Children’s Minnesota, home to a neonatal team of experts caring for extremely premature babies born across three sites in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Coon Rapids, according to a press release from Sacred Heart.
The new technology allows Sacred Heart patients, families and maternal care staffers to see, hear and communicate with newborn specialists at Children’s Minnesota Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The new service allows the hospital to provide an enhanced level of care for babies who experience an unexpected medical complication that requires critical attention after delivery, such as breathing difficulties, according to Sacred Heart.
“The addition of this technology means we can expedite and collaborate on the highest level of care for the precious little ones who need it most,” said Sacred Heart Women and Infants Center Manager Maria Green. “Providing care close to home is important to us and this partnership allows us to bring specially trained neonatologists from one of the country’s most highly regarded hospitals to baby’s bedside in Eau Claire in minutes while also collaborating with our hospital care team and baby’s family.”
During a virtual care encounter, a Children’s Minnesota neonatologist works with the baby’s doctor and family to develop a treatment plan.
Neonatal virtual care at the hospital is an added resource to the full-time care provided by the Women and Infants Center medical providers and staff. It’s provided at no extra cost when deemed appropriate and necessary, the hospital said.
Virtual Medicare and You presentation: May 7 at 1 p.m. and May 19 at 10 a.m. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families. Presentations are virtual. Participants can attend by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
HSHS hospitals encourage families to discuss health care decisions sooner rather than later: Each year in mid-April families are encouraged to have the often-difficult conversation with their loved ones about health care decision-making, according to an HSHS news release.
“Decisions around advance directives, living wills and naming a health care power of attorney now while you are healthy and cognitively able can help ensure you get the medical care you want, and ease the burden on your family,” said Eric Butters, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals spiritual care manager.
A written advance directive should be kept on file with your medical provider and a copy should be given to your designated health care power of attorney, Butters said in the news release.
For help in starting those discussions, contact the HSHS Sacred Hospital Spiritual Care Department at 715-717-6594 or visit Sacred Heart’s website.
To learn more about Advance Directives people can visit theconversationproject.org/nhdd.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities April 20-30: The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs, the Red Cross said in a news release.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cameron
- : 4/21/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cameron High School, 750 S. 1st St.
Prairie Farm
- : 4/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave
Mondovi
- : 5/5/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mondovi Public School, 337 N Jackson.
Cadott
- : 4/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
Chippewa Falls
- : 4/23/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 5/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward; 5/7/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward; 5/7/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hallie Optimist, 13033 30th Avenue
Jim Falls:
- 5/4/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Anson Town Hall, 13836 Cty. Hwy S
Boyceville
- : 4/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive
Colfax
- : 4/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N 8590 WI 40
Menomonie
- : 4/19/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St.; 4/19/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave.; 4/20/2021: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E.; 4/23/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Menomonie National Guard Armory, 315 W 28th Ave.
Augusta
- : 4/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road
Eau Claire
- : 4/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 5/3/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave.; 5/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.;
Pigeon Falls:
- 4/20/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, 13083 Main St
Trempealeau: 4/27/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Trempealeau, 24531 6th Street