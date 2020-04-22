Grace Lutheran Communities accepting financial donations for PPE, cleaning supplies: Shortages and price increases of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for staff at the nonprofit Grace Lutheran Communities are “taxing the non-profit’s resources like never before,” the nonprofit said in a news release.
Donations will go toward tablets for video meetings with residents and their families, employee break room refrigerator restocking, face masks, gift cards for staff members and face shields for staff, according to the nonprofit.
A donation page can be found at tinyurl.com/ya9qfo45.
Diabetes workshop offered virtually: Healthy Living with Diabetes, a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or who live with some that does, will meet weekly on Thursdays, May 7 through June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Meetings will be held virtually via Webex; attendees will need a device and internet access. The program coordinator will assist with simple set up.
Register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or 715-839-4735. Materials will be mailed one week prior. Workshop is limited to 10 people.
For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
From staff reports