ADRC to offer Medicare workshop: The Aging & Disability Resource Center will present a free, virtual seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families at 10 a.m. on May 4.
An in-person version of the Medicare and You presentation will be offered at 1 p.m. on May 13 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, the Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Learn more about Medicare costs and coverage.
Register in advance at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735.
Mayo clinics accredited in clinical ultrasound by ACEP: Five emergency departments across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin have been accredited in clinical ultrasound by the American College of Emergency Physicians, a Mayo press release said.
This accreditation includes emergency departments at the following hospitals:
- Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer
- Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron
- Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo
- Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie
While many emergency physicians perform ultrasound, accreditation by the Clinical Ultrasound Accreditation Program is given to programs that meet the high standards established by the ACEP.
These facilities provide point-of-care ultrasound in the emergency department to help physicians provide excellent patient care. Emergency medicine physicians can use ultrasound to safely guide them during complicated procedures and expedite diagnoses of life-threatening conditions such as abdominal aneurysms, ectopic pregnancies and internal bleeding. These diagnoses can be made in minutes, ultimately resulting in faster treatment.
To achieve this accreditation, the emergency medicine physicians at these locations had to provide extensive documentation of their training and quality assurance measures. Then a national board of experts in emergency ultrasound reviewed this documentation, the press release said.
Ultrasound testing has become an integral part of emergency care. When performed by properly trained emergency medicine physicians, it can provide essential information. For example, when used with patients after a car accident, it can quickly determine that the patient is bleeding internally and alert for the need for emergency surgery. It also can help find veins in patients where starting an IV is difficult.
Prevea releases tips for outdoor running: As runners in Wisconsin come out of winter hibernation, anxious to get back on the trails, sidewalks and race circuit as weather turns to spring, Prevea Health health has offered tips for easing back into the routine.
Prevea Sports Medicine and Family Medicine Physician Dr. Berkin Ulgen said in a press release that it’s important to ease into outdoor running because conditions are so different from indoor treadmills and ellipticals.
“Whether you are new to running or training for a marathon, transitioning to outdoor conditions can present new challenges such as uneven terrain, especially if running on grass or trails which can lead to many ankle sprains,” Ulgen said. “Many injuries occur in the first couple weeks of returning to exercise so it’s always important to gradually increase your weekly mileage to decrease your risk of stress and overuse injuries.
“Also, it’s good to cross-train keeping in mind several focus areas such as core and abdominal muscles, hip abductors, glutes, and stretching your quad, hamstring and calf muscles,” he added.
The Prevea press release said one of the most important things to check often, and replace every 300 to 500 miles, are your running shoes.
“Properly fitting shoes are essential because they can help prevent shin splints, plantar fasciitis, stress fractures and knee pain that may cause you to miss training time or disrupt your running routine,” Ulgen said. “Everyone’s feet are shaped differently so there’s no one shoe fits all.”
A few other tips from Prevea orthopedic and sports medicine experts include:
- See a provider annually for a physical
- Stay hydrated with water
- Eat foods such as bananas and peanut butter, granola, oatmeal or a protein bar before running
- Do stretches and a five to ten minute warm-up before a full run
- Keep posture in mind while running, which includes balance, cadence, mid-foot strike and arm swing
- Ice an injury or soreness as soon as possible after it occurs; see a provider if the injury is serious or the pain doesn’t ease within a couple of days
From staff reports