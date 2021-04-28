New nurse practitioner at Prevea Health in Chippewa Falls: Bethany Schilling, APNP, FNP-BC has joined the Prevea Health family medicine providers caring for children and adults in Chippewa Falls.
Schilling, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, specializes in family medicine and primary care, routine care for children and adults, preventative medicine, medication management, acute and chronic disease management, well-child exams, sports physicals, mental health concerns, health promotion and education and contraceptive management.
Before joining Prevea Family Medicine, Schilling was part of the Prevea Urgent Care team for three years. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing at UW-Eau Claire and received certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest certification body for advanced practice registered nurses in the United States.
Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia, join peers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss and have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior. People can register at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338- 4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Men’s support group: First and third Wednesdays of every month at 11 a.m. Meetings are virtual or at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia, sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. For more information contact Bob Vogler at 414-378-2114 or at beevee6610@gmail.com.
Middle to late-stage dementia caregiver support group: Second Tuesday of each month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. The group is facilitated by family caregivers and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtually.
Prevea offering free virtual presentation May 12 on non-surgical options for knee, hip pain: People who suffer from hip or knee pain are invited to a free virtual presentation hosted by Prevea Health on May 12 from 8 to 9 a.m. via Zoom. The presentation will be led by Prevea Health sports medicine and family medicine physician Dr. Berkin Ulgen and will focus on non-surgical treatment options for hip and knee pain. The question-and-answer discussion will also highlight some of the newest options for treatments. There is no charge for the virtual presentation, but attendees must register ahead of time. People can register at www.prevea.com/events.
‘Stop the Bleed’ training to be held in Altoona May 19: Stop the Bleed, a nationally recognized program aimed at training the public on how to provide care for injuries and reduce the risk of death from blood loss, is being offered by Eau Claire County Emergency Management for free.
This course has been taught to over one million people across the United States and has been offered locally in the past, according to a press release from Emergency Management. The instructor is a volunteer first responder with the Fall Creek Area Fire District.
The class will be held May 19 at the Altoona Fire Station, 1904 Spooner Ave. Class times are 2, 4 and 6 p.m. and classes last approximately 1 1/2 hours. Registration is required by contacting Emergency Management via email (emergency.management@co.eau-claire.wi.us), by phone at (715) 839-4736 or by messaging Emergency Management on one of its social media pages.
Mask-wearing and physical distancing will be required, and a limited number of attendees will be allowed in each class.
Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for UW-Eau Claire’s Upward Bound participants: The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.
Children 18 or younger will be able to access free meals; people over 18 determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well, UW-Eau Claire said in an announcement.
Free meals will be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound. The dates are Monday through Friday, June 14 through July 16, the university said. The following week, Monday-Friday, July 19-23, is a scheduled field trip.
Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service, the university said.
Children who are members of households receiving Foodshare, FDPIR or W-2 (Wisconsin Works — Cash Benefits Only) benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible program sites, the university said.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities through May 15: This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross said in a press release that the need for blood remains.
Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Other upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-15 are in:
Prairie Farm: 4/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave
Barron: 5/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr
Cumberland: 5/18/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street
Rice Lake: 5/20/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire
Mondovi: 5/5/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mondovi Public School, 337 N Jackson
Cadott: 4/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
Chippewa Falls: 4/23/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 5/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward Ave.; 5/7/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward Ave.; 5/7/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hallie Optimist, 13033 30th Ave.; 5/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Senior Center, 1000 E Grand Ave.
Jim Falls: 5/4/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Anson Town Hall, 13836 Cty. Hwy S.
Colfax: 4/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St.
Boyceville: 4/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Dr.
Downsville: 5/19/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
Menomonie: 4/23/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Menomonie National Guard Armory, 315 W 28th Ave.; 5/13/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500; 5/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500; 5/19/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N
Augusta: 4/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Rd.
Eau Claire: 4/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 5/3/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave.
Pepin: 5/6/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Pepin Sportsman’s Club, RR 2 Box 197 Sandridge Road
Durand: 5/10/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Riverview Senior & Community Center, 606 W Madison St
Osseo: 5/13/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St.
Trempealeau: 4/27/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Trempealeau, 24531 6th St.