Moments Hospice delivers signs of support to nursing homes, assisted living facilities: Moments Hospice has begun a campaign to show support for health care workers in nursing homes and senior living communities by delivering thousands of signs to facilities in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Moments Hospice Vice President Kevin Stock said in a news release.
“At Moments Hospice, we realize that these companies and staff members at these facilities are taking care of our most vulnerable adults. And frankly, they’re doing an amazing job with this pandemic,” Stock said.
Hospitals urge people not to delay emergency care during COVID-19 pandemic: Heart attacks, strokes, accidents and injuries are examples of medical emergencies where people should visit the emergency room or urgent care if necessary, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals said in a news release.
The hospitals’ emergency departments are open and available to provide all types of emergent medical care, 24/7, regardless of the current public health crisis.
A recent report from the American College of Emergency Physicians states some emergency departments across the country are seeing a reduction in patient volumes, as well as patients delaying seeking medical care for non-COVID-19 related emergencies – potentially due to patients being concerned about contracting COVID-19 during a hospital visit or overwhelming health care workers.
“We urge our community members to never forgo or delay seeking medical care for any type of emergency, even in the midst of a pandemic,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, emergency medicine physician for both hospitals. “We have highly-skilled, compassionate providers ready to care for you, and protocols in place to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
ADRC of Eau Claire County changes some services: Due to COVID-19 the ADRC of Eau Claire County has made some shifts in programs, but is still providing services for people 60 and older, and people with disabilities and their caregivers regardless of income.
The ADRC’s lobby is closed for the time being but staff continue to work and is available by phone, email or online. Call at 715-839-4735 or email adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Meals on Wheels continues to be delivered on a weekday basis and is accepting new participants ages 60 and older. Call 715-839-4735 or 715-839-4886.
Senior Dining Sites are closed. Some sites offer “grab and go” meals, or consider Meals on Wheels instead.
All Face to Face Health Promotions and Support groups have been postponed, but online options may be a possibility.
ADRC provides the following services: information, assistance and long-term care options; counseling; nutrition services; family caregiver support; dementia care specialists; elder and disability benefit counseling; health promotion and prevention; transportation; and volunteer opportunities.
